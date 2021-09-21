Interior of one of Gestair’s planes, in a photo provided by the company.

Gestair is a small airline focused on operating small private jets and routes ad hoc for companies and managers. It barely has 29 rented devices. But last year he stood out in a sector in crisis paralyzed for months by the brake on social mobility to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Like large companies, it suffered a serious correction in its billing, but it was one of the few that overcame the trance of the health crisis with benefits: 629,437 euros.

The airline owned by the Nazca fund and chaired by Carlos Gericó did not fear the effects of the pandemic and argues it in the management report of its annual accounts presented in the Mercantile Registry: “[Gestair] it belongs to an aviation subsector, such as executive aviation, in which the activity has not been significantly affected ”. And he is not afraid of the new normal either: “The brake caused by covid-19 is not alien to our results, but our scenarios are quite optimistic and we expect a quick recovery.”

Obviously, not everything was positive for the company. Its turnover in 2020 fell by 31%, to 84.89 million euros. And its benefits, following the same trend, went from 966,512 euros to 629,437 euros, 35% less. The reduction in activity is seen in a reduction by half of the expense generated by aircraft (rented), which stood at 25 million euros, of which 4.24 million were to purchase fuel (compared to 10, 7 million a year earlier). And it has abandoned the base for corporate and business aviation that it had at the Palma de Mallorca airport.

But nevertheless, at the end of last year its working capital was positive at 5.6 million euros (one million less than a year earlier), its treasury had 6.3 million (one million more) and its own funds were also positive at 8.5 million.

They are numbers that have nothing to do with the large groups in the sky. IAG, owner of British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, lost 6,923 million euros. The Government rescued Air Europa with 475 million. The duo formed by Air France and KLM lost 7,100 million after seeing their number of passengers fall by 67% last year, in red numbers that have not been exceptional. Few escape the losses, the accumulation of indebtedness and billion-dollar public aid. Meanwhile, Gestair has an untouched credit policy of five million.

Neither the crisis of future purchases of kerosene, which has impacted the accounts of all airlines, has had a negative effect on the company. The annual report explains that “due to Gestair’s business […] it is not directly affected by these risks inherent to the sector due to their repercussion on the customer ”. It refers to the purchase of fuel, but also to the problems that companies encounter when they have to manage the volatility between the euro and the dollar.

Aircraft up to 18 people

Nothing to do with the business linked to the massive sale of tickets that characterizes traditional commercial aviation. Most of the aircraft of this company have a maximum capacity of eight people. The largest, capable of traveling more than 11,000 kilometers in about 12 hours of flight, can accommodate a maximum of 18 people.

In addition to managing flights, the company offers maintenance services for third-party aircraft. In fact, it has a contract with the Ministry of Defense for the supervision of the Falcons and Cessna of the Air Force that concludes this year, but that Gestair considers more than probable to maintain.

In September last year, Gestair and its parent, Global Aviation Investment, paid 350,000 euros to acquire Pontair Limited, a similar operator from Malta that has added two aircraft to its fleet.