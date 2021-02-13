Possible eleven of Barça – Logroño

Miguel Fernandez Menendez



The Cup seeks new queens 645 days after the last final of this tournament, with Real as current champion. Little time is left for the Donostiarras to pass their baton to Barça or Logroño, who will finally play a final that COVID-19 thwarted last season. Thus, almost ten months after the scheduled date, the title remains intact and will be decided at La Rosaleda.

Now, the La Rioja women will seek to emulate the feat of the txuri-urdin team, which surprised by winning its first title against Atlético, then league champion. These conditions are repeated, with a possible premiere of the record of Logroño and a great favoritism for Barça. The azulgrana team is not only the current champion and leader of the First Division. He is also signing an overwhelming league start, with full victories and an average of five goals per game.

The only and great but in this campaign for Barça was the defeat against Atleti in the semifinals of the Super Cup. This last thorn is highlighted when thinking of any type of relaxation for Lluís Cortés, who seek to add their first title of the season to reign in this discipline. The Catalans have six titles, like Levante and Espanyol, and winning a new cup trophy would lead them to lead the historic record of this tournament.

Great motivation that encourages the culé team in a duel in which they will come out with everything, being the The only great doubt Mariona Caldentey, who is pending to know if it reaches 100% after spraining her ankle in the previous match with Betis, against which Barça scored its umpteenth win (6-0) of the season.

Logroño has never beaten Barça

Logroño will also have a great incentive. The Rioja women face the first final in their history in the midst of an unstable situation in the League, where they occupy the descent. The Rioja team, which has just lost to Valencia (3-2), clings to the epic, after reaping a baggage of six defeats in the six games it has played against its great rival cupbearer.

However, Moncayo’s men stood up to Barça last weekend in the League Cup rehearsal, where the Catalan team signed their least bulky victory (0-2) in this First Iberdrola. One week after this duel, It only remains to know if the ball at La Rosaleda opts for a cup-winning feat from Logroño or for the traditional success of Barça.