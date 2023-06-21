He had been investigated for the alleged crime of his sister Gessica, but Vincenzo Lattuca had denied any accusation before the prosecutor

Vincent Lattuca he lost his life at the age of 43, following a sudden illness. The man from Favara was accused of the disappearance of his sister Gessica, a case that dates back to 2018.

He was inside his home when he was caught by a sudden illness. The 118 health workers rushed to the scene, but the 43-year-old is deceased before reaching the health facility. After the first investigations, the hypothesis of death is that of one possible overdose.

Vincenzo Lattuca, since June 14, was under investigation for the disappearance of his sister Gessica. The 27-year-old woman, mother of 4, is not never been found.

After the findings carried out inside the house and the discovery of traces of blood, the investigators accused the man. The hypothesis was that of a crime that took place at culmination of a dispute, due to the altered state of the woman and a subsequent concealment of the lifeless body. For the prosecution, Vincenzo he had not acted alone.

Vincenzo Lattuca had denied the allegations

The man had denied all charges before the prosecutor during his interrogation. And he had also done so in some statements made to AgrigentoNotizie:

My family and I were disappointed, but it’s a good thing that the prosecutor’s office goes on like this, the searches continue. My sister has been missing for 5 years, we miss her and her children miss her. I sincerely hope that the Prosecutor’s Office and the Flying Squad come to a turning point.

The brother of the missing woman always had launched appealsasking everyone to provide any details about Gessica, even anonymously.

After the news of Lattuca’s death, an investigation into drug dealing and death as a result of another crime was opened. It was also autopsy ordered, whose results will be fundamental to shed light on the real causes of the man’s death. Meanwhile, officers are inspecting the home and listening to all family members.