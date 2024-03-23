Gessica Lattuca's ex-partner, on the discovery of the bone remains, has decided to speak and tell his truth

In recent days, further investigations into the disappearance of Gessica Lattucaa mother of 4 children aged just 27, who has not been heard from since 12 August 2018. In recent days, an important discovery has been made by some workers, which has brought the case back into the spotlight.

Obviously at the moment not all of them are there yet confirmations, we will just have to wait for the results of the DNA tests, which the medical examiner will almost certainly carry out in the next few days. It is now said that his ex-partner is also under investigation for his crime upset from what was found.

Just a few days ago, some construction workers from Favara, during the works of renovation of an abandoned apartment in the street Luigi La Porta, in Favara, they found some bone remains, which immediately made them think of human ones. For this reason they immediately alerted the police, who, as per practice, seized the area and initiated all the investigations of the case.

The hypothesis that it could be the remains of Gessica Lattuca seems to be the most favorable one plausible. This is because his brother lived exactly seventy steps from that house Vincent, the last person to be investigated for the crime and the concealment of the body. The investigators entered him in the register, as they hypothesized that he had put an end to the woman's life after an argument. But only a few months later the man is deceased suddenly.

The words of Gessica Lattuca's ex-partner, after this discovery

Obviously this news immediately began to circulate throughout the area. Consequently, too Filippo RussottoGessica's ex-boyfriend and first person to be registered under investigation, spoke to Agrigento News he decided to speak. The man about what is happening, said: