FOOTAGE. In little more than a minute the images of the corpses, the blood and the audio of the threats. She continues to rant, even after killing them. And film everything. Taulant Malaj, a 45-year-old baker of Albanian origins, stabs to death his 16-year-old daughter – who ran to defend her mother – and what he believed was his wife’s lover. “Look, I slaughtered them and I have to keep doing it.”

A few seconds after the slaughter of Torremaggiore, in the province of Foggia, he shot a video with his mobile phone, sending it via chat to one of his compatriots. In the video, which went viral, the murderer shows the helpless bodies of his daughter Gessica and Massimo De Santis, a 51-year-old merchant. Next to the girl, her mother Tefta, 39 years old. Her real target, saved by the heroic and desperate act of the minor. Stunned by what happened, but still alive, the woman cries desperately. Then the voice of the husband who, in Albanian, seems to be talking about their second child, only five years old: «Where is the boy?». But the little one managed to hide by escaping his father’s fury. And now he is temporarily entrusted to some relatives.

Sunday night of madness begins in the entrance hall of a building in via Togliatti, where the Malaj family lives. The baker husband (for him some previous with the law), the wife – works as a caregiver – and two children: a student at the classical high school and a younger child. In the same building, on another floor, Massimo De Santis lives with his elderly mother. The man runs a well-known bar in the town centre. At 2 am he is attacked by Taulant, armed with a kitchen knife. The 45-year-old is convinced that the trader is having an affair with his wife and, in the throes of jealousy, he hits him with dozens of blows to the chest, head and abdomen. The 51-year-old dies in a pool of blood. Then, the baker heads towards his home: the next target would have been Tefta. The screams, the fear and her daughter Gessica that she tries to stop her father’s violence, but she is the 16-year-old who has the worst. Against her the stab wounds deeper than her, which save the life of her mother, but are lethal for her. The student dies shortly after, in an ambulance, during the rush to the hospital.

It was the 39-year-old who escaped the massacre who sounded the alarm. He fears for her children, he doesn’t know yet that Gessica won’t make it. Police, carabinieri and 118 arrive. The injured woman is hospitalized in the Foggia polyclinic in a strong state of shock. The husband, having left the apartment, is blocked by the military not far away. Perhaps, he was looking for their second child. The murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was recovered. According to the investigators, the man who received the horror video forwarded it to other contacts, after having given the alarm to the carabinieri. And the military wants to identify them, to understand if they have in turn released the video.

The images shot by Taulant himself are being examined by the carabinieri, coordinated by the Foggia prosecutor’s office. “You see this one, he’s Italian”, the comment of the alleged murderer who shows the body of De Santis. “I have already forgiven my wife once, he is the second. I cut him off, I killed all three of them, my daughter too, see here» the man allegedly said. And it is not excluded that his youngest son was also in his murderous project: “I’m not done yet”.

In the Municipality of Foggiano, there is dismay, disbelief and a lot of anger. Among the first to speak, the mayor Emilio Di Pumpo who, from social media, addresses his community: «Torremaggiore today weeps for two young lives torn apart in a terrible tragedy that cannot leave us indifferent». On the macabre film he launches an appeal: “Silence, respect and prayer”. Pain in the “Fiani-Leccisotti” high school attended by Gessica. Everyone remembers her as a polite and caring girl, always smiling and very close to her mother. For what happened, the classmates are “terrified”, according to what the head of the school office in Foggia says. The head teacher Carmine Collina speaks: «Students, teachers and families are invited to participate respectfully and responsibly». There will be a minute’s silence in all classes today. —