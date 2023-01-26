At a global level, attention to the various issues concerning the environment is increasing; at all levels, or almost, political and otherwise, something is changing as regards the issues of the so-called green economyenvironmental sustainability, ecological transition.

For this growing and necessary interest (the future of our planet is at stake) we must certainly thank the new generations who have worked very hard to ensure that environmental issues are duly considered by those in charge of making operational choices.

However, it is right, if we want to give Caesar what belongs to Caesar, also to recognize the active contribution of many entrepreneurial realities which understood, from the very first moments, that companies would have an enormous role and responsibility in the ecological field.

Among the many companies that have understood how important it is to reconcile production aspects with environmental sustainability, Gespi certainly deserves a prominent place, a leading company in the waste-to-energy sector (and not only) which since its inception has developed its own projects and its work with an eye towards the protection and sustainability of the environment, perfectly embodying the spirit of the green economy.

What is the green economy?

When using the expression green economy (in Italian “green economy”) refers to an economic model that aims at the maximum reduction of the environmental impact in favor of sustainable development. This is achieved by favoring virtuous behavior on the part of all citizens and through various types of initiatives such as, for example, the use of renewable energies to replace traditional energy sources, the reduction of consumption, the recycling of waste and the reuse of materials that have finished their function.

Ge.spi, a company from Punta Cugno, strongly believes in a sustainable economy and has been doing its utmost for years by contributing and participating in initiatives focused on environmental protection. In November 2022, for example, she was one of the protagonists of Ecoworld 2022one of the most important events at an international level for all those companies which, whether small or large, believe in the values ​​of the green economy and the ecological transition.

Ecomondo is a trade fair held in Rimini and is aimed at all those operators who, like Gespi, consider the green economy one of their main missions; the commitment of the companies has been rightly rewarded, as evidenced by the record turnout of visitors, both Italian and foreign.

After all, it is right to recognize the merits of a project that considers delicate issues such as those of the circular economy, ecological transition and environmental sustainability as fundamental. Many students were also present at the event, protagonists of initiatives designed especially for them. In this regard it must be said that it is essential to raise awareness among the youngest because it is precisely from them that we must start to rethink a world that makes man and the environment the main protagonists and not mere profit.

Gespi: for 40 years on the front line for a more sustainable world

Gespi was born in 1984, from what was then called Cooperative Unione Marinara a rl

Since its inception, the Augusta-based company has operated in the field of disposal of various types of waste, including port waste (Gespi is located in a strategic position within the Megarese harbor serving the port and the industrial hub).

Right from the start, environmental issues have always received great attention from the Syracusan company; his investment policies testify to this, which have always looked carefully at environmental sustainability, even in periods in which the green economy was not yet talked about.

The flagship of the company is the management of a latest generation waste-to-energy plant. Some interesting data.

The slag produced by the plant is dry extracted; there is therefore a very low use of water resources compared to normal standards; the quantities of slag are reduced by half and, moreover, the plant allows a considerable recovery of the ferrous fraction present in the slag.

But the real plus of the plant is that the recovery of the heat produced by it allows for the production of electricity in a quantity such as to satisfy the entire annual energy requirement for about 4,500 households, it is clear how thanks to this energy recovery avoids the production of an enormous amount of carbon dioxide, a real “poison” for the environment.