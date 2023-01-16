FV MURCIA Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 00:30



. Gesa Mediación increases its commitment to sports for 2023 with new athletes and events. The Murcian brokerage yesterday organized an event at its headquarters to welcome its new signings. Support for sports has been part of Gesa’s corporate identity since its inception, almost 30 years ago, and each new course strengthens its commitment with new sports, different disciplines and levels of performance and training: local, regional, national and international.

As a result of the passion for sport, Gesa Sports was born; a brand whose objective is to support athletes in a specific way. In football, FC Cartagena, Yeclano Deportivo, Mislata FC, AD Colmenar, Gesa Fuente Álamo FC and CD Santa María de Gracia; in futsal, the STV Roldán FSF; in basketball, ODILO FC Cartagena CB; in cycling, the Soltec Team Costa Cálida; in motorcycling, Fermín Aldeguer, Máximo Quiles, Team SpeedUp, Boscoscuro and FAU55 TeyRacing. These are some of the teams and athletes that make up the Gesa Sports family this 2023.

«Sport and healthy living are part of our business culture; They are values ​​that coincide with who we are and that push us to increase collaborations every year. We are proud that our inseparable relationship with sport is what defines us”, Mariano Albaladejo, president of Gesa, recalled yesterday.

The brokerage ended 2022 with collaborations in 14 sports disciplines and more than 30 clubs, associations and athletes. “We are proud to be able to accompany our athletes and help them achieve their goals,” added Albaladejo, a shareholder of Real Murcia and who had harsh words for the president of the grana club and his advisers after yesterday’s event. «We demand transparency from the current Real Murcia board of directors, since right now that transparency does not exist. And if they can’t solve the problems, let them leave and make way for others,” said the owner of Gesa.