With summariesGerwyn Price has qualified for the quarter finals of the World Darts Championship. The Iceman , number one in the world, defeated the Portuguese José de Sousa 4-1 in sets. At the Alexandra Palace in London, Jonny Clayton beat Josh Rock (4-3) after a real cracker. In the first match of the evening, Vincent van der Voort lost to Luke Humphries (3-4).

Price easily won the first set 3-1, but immediately faced a 0-2 deficit in the second set. However, the winner of the 2021 world championship showed his class by winning the next three legs in a row (2-0).

De Sousa, who is nicknamed The Special One got back into the game by winning the third set 3-1. However, the global number seventeen was unable to maintain his level in the fourth set. He saw Price restore the margin with a win in the decisive fifth leg (3-1). The fifth set went up to 2-2, after which Price broke the Portuguese and thus decided the match.

Unique for Clayton

Jonny Clayton reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in his career. The Ferretthe number seven in the world, struggled to shake off 21-year-old Northern Irishman Josh Rock.



Rocky, 47th in the world rankings but only in his first professional year with the PDC, was very strong in scoring, but the doubles let him down at times. Rock already won this world championship at the Alexandra Palace against José Justicia, Callan Rydz and Nathan Aspinall, but in the decisive seventh set Welshman Clayton ended Rock’s dream debut.

Dutch input

Vincent van der Voort came into action in the opening game of the evening session. The Dutch Destroyerthe number 28 in the world, made up for a deficit twice against Luke Humphries, but still narrowly lost Cool Hand Lukefifth in the world ranking. That means that two more Dutchmen are in the race for the world title: Michael van Gerwen and Dirk van Duijvenbode. They will compete against each other for a place in the quarterfinals. Mighty Mike was too strong for Mensur Suljovic on Wednesday, while Aubergenius survived match darts against Ross Smith in the afternoon session. Rob Cross and Stephen Bunting also booked a ticket for the last sixteen.

world darts

View the full schedule and all results of the World Cup darts at Alexandra Palace in London here. The final is on January 3.

Evening session results

Third round (best of 7 sets)

Luke Humphries – Vincent van der Voort 4-3 See also Divers search for a woman who drowned in an ice hole at Epiphany in Gatchina Round of 16 (best of 7 sets)

Gerwyn Price – Jose de Sousa 4-1

Jonny Clayton – Josh Rock 4-3





