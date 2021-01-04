The world of sport already has its first world champion of this 2021. The Welshman Gerwyn Price took the title this Sunday at the PDC William Hill World Darts Championship after defeating the two-time world champion Gary Anderson in the final by 7-3. It is the first title of world champion for Price, who came as the third favorite to the title after the last two champions and finalists of last year: the Scotsman Peter Wright and the Dutchman Michael Van Gerwen.

In front of an empty Alexandra Palace due to the restrictions imposed in London by the appearance of the new strain of COVID-19, Price and Anderson took to the track to the sound of ‘Ice Ice Baby’ by Vanilla Ice and ‘Jump Around’ by House of Pain respectively ready to put on a show despite the absence of a grand finale atmosphere in ‘Ally Pally’.

Maximum equality in the first sets

The first leg for Gary Anderson after closing with a 1 and a double 2. The Scotsman got the set back on track after winning the second leg after achieving the remaining 78 points with a 20, 18 and a double 20. When Andersron had everything in favor for Winning the set did not manage to hit the decisive darts, while Price did manage to close with a triple 20, a 12 and a double 6. The Welshman’s streak continued in the fourth leg, where he managed to equal the set after achieving a double 20. A 180 gave Price wings for the decisive leg and closed the first set after adding a 6 and a double 20.

The second set started the same as the first heat ended with a stiff Price who won the first leg with a 19 and a double 20. However, Anderson managed to react and equalized the heat after closing with two triples 18 and a double 10 and the Scotsman managed take the lead after hitting a triple 17 and, on the second attempt, a double 10. In the fourth leg Anderson took advantage of Price’s mistake to close to do it with a double 20 on his second attempt and, thus, equalize the game.

Double 20 gives Price an advantage

The third set started with Price in the lead after winning the first leg by adding his 63 points with a 13, 10 and double 20. With another double 20 Price closed this second leg and took more advantage in this third set. However, and despite Price hitting two 180s, Anderson closed the gap after closing the third leg with two triples 20s and a bull. Howeveror the third sleeve would also fall on the side of Price, who closed the fourth leg with a 20 and a double 20 to get 2 sets to 1.

Price also started leading the fourth set after closing the first leg with a 20, a triple 14 and a double 11 although Anderson managed to equal the set by closing with a four and, on the second attempt, with a double 2. However Price continued to demonstrate his success in the 20th to close the third leg with a triple 20, a 20 and a double 20 to gain an advantage in this round. His success in the 20th would serve him again to close the fourth leg and the set with a double 20 and put himself with a 3-1 advantage on the scoreboard.

‘The Iceman’ achieves the best set in the history of the World Darts

Price lived up to his nickname of ‘ice man’ and started the fifth round by winning the first leg with a 17, a triple 16 and a double 9. Price’s streak continued after winning the second leg after achieving a 19, a double 19 and a double 20. However, Anderson managed to cut differences after taking advantage of Price’s error when he had a dart to win the set and close with a double 5 that had previously resisted him. However Price managed to take the fourth leg with a 20, a 16 and a double 20 to continue expanding his advantage.

Price continued to show his success at 20 after closing the first leg with a triple 20 and a double 10, where he did not fail this time. The Welshman took more advantage after closing the second leg with a triple 20, triple 17 and bull. Price’s state of grace was such that he was about to close a perfect leg although in the end the double 12 resisted him, with which he did manage to hit the second attempt to close the sixth set and get 5-1 in favor. With an average of 136.64 points per shot in this set Price achieved the best mark in the history of the World Cups.

Anderson cuts but Price gets closer to the title

Despite his advantage, Price did not stop trying to win on the fast track after winning the first leg by closing with an eight and a double 20. After a beautiful exchange of 180 between the two, Price also took the second leg after achieving his 44 points with a 4 and a double 20. In the third leg Anderson and Price were somewhat imprecise when closing, although the Scotsman managed to close the gap after closing, not without effort, with a 1 and, on the second attempt, with a double 2. The Scotsman managed to get close after winning the fourth leg with a double 10 after Price was resisted by the double 20 to win the set by millimeters. Anderson’s comeback paid off, as the Scotsman took this seventh set after closing the fifth leg with a double 20.

Although Anderson achieved a new 180, Price took the lead in this eighth set after closing with a double 18. However Anderson did not lose face to the set and won the second leg with a 20, another 20 and a double 10. Anderson had a dart to close the third leg but did not hit the double 11, while Price did close by hitting the 16, 20 and double 10. Anderson managed to react and equalized the set with a 5, a 3 and a double 1 to force the decisive leg, where Price did not fail after closing again with a double 20.

Nine failed match darts for Price

Price started the ninth set intractable by closing the first leg with a triple 14 and a double 12 and left the set on track after Anderson’s failure with the double 10 and he closed with a 12 and a double 20. In this third leg Price had two darts to close the match, but he did not hit with the double 20 and later with the double 10, while Anderson did manage to close with double 2. In the fourth leg Price wasted up to 7 match darts after missing the double 20 first, the double 10 later and the double 5, while Anderson equalized the sleeve after closing with the double 4. The Scotsman managed to take the final to the tenth set after winning the fifth and decisive leg after closing his double 16.

Price stifles Anderson’s comeback to be champion

The pressure of being so close to the title continued to grip Price, something that Anderson took advantage of to win the first leg after closing with a triple 10 and a double 20 and also took the second after closing, not without effort, with a 10 and a double 5. However, at the time of greatest crisis for Price the double 20 once again allied with the Welshman to close the gap in the set. Anderson had darts to go 6-4, but missed it, while Price managed to equal the set after closing with a double-10 after missing a double-20 previously. Again Anderson forced the eleventh set but did not hit the double 20, while Price also resisted the double 10. Anderson also did not hit the double 20 on his next three darts, something that Price took advantage of this time to hit the double 5 and proclaim himself the new world darts champion and give Wales their first title in the modality.

In this way Price, who was a professional rugby player in the ranks of Neath, Glasgow Warriors, Cross Keys and who was also in the stint of the South Wales Scorpions, won the first Darts World Cup in the history of Wales and only did 7 years after entering the PDC circuit. With his victory Price also dethrons Michael Van Gerwen at the top of the PDC world rankings. ‘The Iceman’ reaches the world top in darts after chilling his rivals in an ‘Ally Pally’ that hopes to be packed with the public again at the 2022 World Cup.