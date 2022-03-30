Gerwyn Price has broken a bone in his right hand. However, the former world champion will ‘just’ play darts on Thursday at the Premier League evening in Birmingham. The number two in the world has suffered from the injury since the UK Open.

With one missed Premier League night, Price has ‘just’ entered every tournament since the UK Open with a pain in his hand. The Welshman even won a Players Championship tournament in Germany last weekend.

After a visit to the hospital, it appears that there is a small fracture in a hand bone. He will be wearing a supportive brace outside of games for the next few weeks. Tomorrow he will be on the podium again in Birmingham against Joe Cullen.

"I went to the hospital because the pain stayed in me," said Price. "Normally I would have to let it rest for four weeks. But with the Premier League and other events that was not an option. can continue to play darts well with the injury."

Due to the fracture, Price will miss his boxing match for charity, which was scheduled for April 9. The Welshman had received considerable criticism from the darts world for this choice to take up boxing. Due to the injury, which, according to the darter himself, does not arise from boxing training, that criticism grew.

The fight, with which he wants to raise money for various care institutions in Cardiff, has been postponed to May 13.

