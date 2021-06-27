Erika montoya

Mexico City / 06.27.2021 01:19:13

Neither stature or reach handicap were a factor for the American fighter. Gervonta davis, who on Saturday became world champion in three different divisions toHe knocked out Mexican American Mario Barrios by nine ronds in Atlanta.

In a duel for the WBA superlight crown, Gervonta came out from the beginning to pressure the tall world champion, who also put his undefeated quality on the line.

“I made it difficult. I definitely could have made it easier for myself, but I moved up two weight divisions and did my job.. I knew if I hit him, he was ready! I caught it, and it showed. “The strategy was definitely to neutralize his jab. I knew he was hurt. It was a matter of catching it at the most propitious moment. Floyd came over and told me that he was disappointed. So he told me to prove that I am spectacular. And that’s how we do it here! “Declared Gervonta at the end of the contest where in addition to the title he improved his record to 25-0 with 24 knockouts.

Gervonta deposited Barrios on the canvas three times, twice in the eighth and once in the 11th round before forcing the referee to stop the action to avoid further punishment.

Barrios assured that despite the disaster, he will return to the ring to seek to regain his quality.

“I have never been resentful. Congratulations to Tank. He came here and did his thing in a fight as exciting as we both predicted. He was the best tonight, but I will definitely be back. Gervonta is explosive. He caught me slipping, and that’s boxing. One hit can change a fight and that’s exactly what happened tonight. Congratulations to him. Of course I wanted to continue. I had told everyone that I would show them that I am a true Aztec warrior and I hope everyone enjoyed the fights tonight, ”said the Mexican American who left his mark at 26-1, 17 knockouts.

MGC