Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, all set for the fight in Las Vegas

Ryan Garcia will fight against Gervonta “Tank” Davis Saturday night in Las Vegas. The fight at T-Mobile Arena sold $20 million worth of tickets and will air via Showtime and DAZN, the sports broadcasting network.

The total paycheck for each fighter will be in the tens of millions of dollars, depending on how many fans pay to see the fight.

But Garcia and Davis also embody a new generation of boxers who have married in-ring credentials with massive social media followings.

Davis, 28, has 4.7 million followers on Instagram and Garcia has 9.6 million. The latter also has 5 million followers on TikTok. ANDThis has given the bragging and chatter that was once confined to press conferences a constant, viral presence.

“I know the people want it and I want to give it to them,” Garcia said. “And now you see the culture behind it. Now it’s the whole culture that’s going to see the fight.”

Unlike boxing’s web of conflict, the UFC has created a system that tightly controls its own global ecosystem of fighters and fights, generating popularity and dizzying ratings.

“You see the UFC more in the spotlight than boxing because they get the fights that people want, and people are excited to follow the fighters because they know what fights are coming up,” Garcia said.

“Guys like me and some other younger fighters, I think they’re more willing to take a chance.”

Bloomberg