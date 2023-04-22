Saturday, April 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, all set for the fight in Las Vegas

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, all set for the fight in Las Vegas


close

Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will fight this Saturday.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will fight this Saturday.

The fight between two of the most recognized fighters currently sold 21 million dollars.

Ryan Garcia will fight against Gervonta “Tank” Davis Saturday night in Las Vegas. The fight at T-Mobile Arena sold $20 million worth of tickets and will air via Showtime and DAZN, the sports broadcasting network.

(You can read: J Balvin was also the protagonist in the ‘Canelo’ Álvarez fight)

See also  Juan Carlos Osorio is no longer as technical director of America: it's official

The total paycheck for each fighter will be in the tens of millions of dollars, depending on how many fans pay to see the fight.

But Garcia and Davis also embody a new generation of boxers who have married in-ring credentials with massive social media followings.

Davis, 28, has 4.7 million followers on Instagram and Garcia has 9.6 million. The latter also has 5 million followers on TikTok. ANDThis has given the bragging and chatter that was once confined to press conferences a constant, viral presence.

“I know the people want it and I want to give it to them,” Garcia said. “And now you see the culture behind it. Now it’s the whole culture that’s going to see the fight.”

Unlike boxing’s web of conflict, the UFC has created a system that tightly controls its own global ecosystem of fighters and fights, generating popularity and dizzying ratings.

“You see the UFC more in the spotlight than boxing because they get the fights that people want, and people are excited to follow the fighters because they know what fights are coming up,” Garcia said.

See also  Marc Marquez: "I don't have to be 100% to fight for the world championship"

(We recommend: Panic: police break into gym and arrest stalker, video)

“Guys like me and some other younger fighters, I think they’re more willing to take a chance.”

More news

Bloomberg

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Gervonta #Davis #Ryan #Garcia #set #fight #Las #Vegas

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
visual works

visual works

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result