Dhe democracy prides itself on the fact that the people rule in it. In fact, people’s representatives are chosen in elections, who are then supposed to represent the people in parliament in a peculiar way: on the one hand the whole people, on the other hand their voters in the constituency, as well as their parliamentary group and sometimes even their conscience. It is therefore complicated with the representation of the people and does not get any easier when electoral law reforms ensure that directly elected MPs no longer get into the Bundestag. Either way, the voters are referred to the professional politicians and their compromises when it comes to the content of political decision-making. That’s a good thing for many reasons, it’s not popular rule.

Would it even be possible? In the analysis of our form of government, a distinction is made between direct and representative democracy. The former is a selective form of political decision-making. Referendums are held on individual, particularly controversial issues. The Bielefeld lawyer and former judge at the Federal Constitutional Court Gertrude Lübbe-Wolff is now investigating why we have so much representation and so little direct democracy. This is particularly so at the federal level. Neither the nuclear phase-out nor immigration policy, neither the euro nor a speed limit have been put up for discussion in referendums.

We know referendums at municipal and state level: the mayor of Frankfurt was voted out of office in such an act (not a factual question, but a personnel question), the rapid climate neutrality did not penetrate in Berlin, in Hamburg a school reform was brought down by direct democratic means, and in Bavaria, a referendum (“save the bees”) has brought about fundamental changes to the nature conservation law. But there is no constitutional possibility for referendums in the federal government.

Written in a clear and argumentative manner

And this despite the fact that all parties apart from the CDU have long declared the strengthening of direct-democratic processes to be desirable in their programs. They have since moved away from it. What remains is the intention to introduce citizens’ councils, which would only increase the number of non-binding recommendations, which is then sold as participation. Above all, the Greens and the FDP, who were once in favor of greater citizen participation out of the spirit of citizens’ initiatives and liberalism, have meekly withdrawn from this field. There is talk of more dialogue with the citizens, but they do not trust them to make decisions on factual issues.



Gertrude Lübbe-Wolff: “Demophobia”. Do we have to fear direct democracy?

:



Image: Klostermann Verlag



Lübbe-Wolff examines the reasons for this fear. They range from the concern that the people would make irrational judgments about things they do not understand, to the subsequent fear that referendums favor demagogues, especially those who can advertise their cause a lot, to the alleged finding that referendums are involved only a few politically interested or angry citizens and so they would have anti-social results.







The book, which is completely transparent and argumentatively dense, brings together pretty much everything there is to research on these claims. Referendums in Bolivia, Poland and Canada are consulted, as is the rich literature on Swiss democracy, the United States and Brexit. Its shadow lies over the current discussion, although it was by no means a referendum, but rather a referendum launched “from above” by a clumsy prime minister who hoped to secure his re-election with the erroneously expected result. In the voting campaign, lies were then told that the beams were bending, which would have made such a referendum invalid in Switzerland.