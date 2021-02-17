In the end it will turn out that Racing is injured more players in the weeks that it does not have a game than when the matches are accumulated. Up to four footballers are most likely going to be short in Sunday’s derby against Laredo. The last to join the list was Lars Gerson, who today underwent a radiological test to know the exact extent of the discomfort he suffers in the thigh of his right leg. In the absence of knowing the exact scope of what the MRI has discovered, what is clear is that, at least, he suffers from an overload in the anterior rectum, which rules him out to debut on Sunday.

Probably the Racing He was optimistic about Gerson, who arrived in Santander without having done more than a few solo gym sessions in the last two months and who from the first day at La Albericia trained at the same pace as the group. In fact, in the second and third sessions with his new colleagues, he already ended up explaining to the physiotherapists that he felt the front of both of his thighs loaded. Despite this, he played the game on Saturday and today he had to stop.

Jon Ander and Camus, injured, have not been able to train today.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



Nor does Jon Ander improve his low back pain and he has not been able to participate in morning training at La Albericia, the same as Camus. Both are out for the weekend. In the case of Bernardo Matic, who has shared the first part of training with his teammates, comes from a fiber tear in the rectus anterior, the same muscle that bothers Gerson, and his rehabilitation requires him to wait at least one more week before playing so as not to take too many risks of relapse.

The morning session ended with another scare, probably from the fittest player on the team right now, Patrick Soko. The African player touched his hamstrings after hitting hard after getting off a bike. The ball ended up at the bottom of the nets, but for a moment the player himself suspected that he might have been injured. It was not so. After a couple of minutes and talking to the physios, he seemed to relax. and returned to participate in training. Thankfully, Solabarrieta must have thought, who right now has Soko as his most destabilizing player.