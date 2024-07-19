Court sentences WSJ journalist Gershkovich to 16 years in a maximum security prison

The Sverdlovsk Regional Court sentenced American journalist for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Evan Gershkovich to 16 years of imprisonment in a maximum security penal colony.

The 32-year-old journalist was detained in March 2023 in Yekaterinburg. He was charged under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (“Espionage”).

During the last hearing on Friday, July 19, the prosecutor requested 18 years in a maximum security penal colony for the defendant. The journalist himself refused to admit his guilt. The court hearings were held behind closed doors due to the case materials being classified as “secret”.

Gershkovich collected information about the work of Uralvagonzavod on assignment from the CIA

According to information from the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, Evan Gershkovich was collecting classified information about the work of Uralvagonzavod.

The court was presented with documents proving that in March of last year, the WSJ journalist was collecting information about the activities of the defense enterprise Uralvagonzavod, which specializes in the production and repair of military equipment.

Photo: Donat Sorokin / TASS

How emphasized representatives of the Federal Security Service, a journalist, “acting on instructions from the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

At the same time, the American newspaper where the accused works continued insist on the fact that Gershkovich was engaged exclusively in journalistic activities both in Yekaterinburg and in the Sverdlovsk region as a whole, where he collected the necessary material for the article.

Trump promised to return Gershkovich to the US with Putin’s help

In May of this year, US presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would be able to bring back to the country WSJ journalist Evan Hershkovich, who was accused of spying in Russia. He expressed confidence that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would do it “for him.”

Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter held by Russia, will be released shortly after the election, but certainly before I take office. He will be home, safe with his family. Russian President Vladimir Putin will do that for me, but not for anyone else. Donald TrumpUS presidential candidate

Long before this, Trump also promised that he would do everything to return the journalist to his homeland. In case of victory in the upcoming elections, the politician intends to achieve the journalist’s release even before he fully comes to power. The politician also noted that this is the difference between him and the current head of the White House, Joe Biden.

Photo: Mike Segar / Reuters

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that there was irrefutable evidence of Gershkovich’s espionage activities. He reported this during a press conference following a UN Security Council meeting.