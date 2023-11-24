Gerry Scorri asks Giorgia Meloni to be able to give up her parliamentary pension worth more than a thousand euros: “In the meantime I’m giving it to charity”

Gerry Scotti he was a member of parliament for the PSI from 1987 to 1992 and therefore met the requirements for a parliamentarian’s pension. However, the presenter would like to give up this annuity and as 9Colonne reports, he confirmed this to the microphones of A Sheep Day on Rai Radio1.

“I have been trying to give up my parliamentary pension of 1,016 euros for several years,” Scotti says. he told me to collect them and give 10 thousand euros a year to charity.”

“I asked Berlusconito Renziperhaps even a With you. – continues the Canale 5 presenter – And now maybe I’ll also go to the Melons…”. The hosts then ask him in which program he would see the prime minister well as a presenter: “Given her character, I would say all those of Maria De Filippiespecially perhaps You’ve Got Mail“.

