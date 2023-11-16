During a recent interview, Gerry Scotti revealed previously unpublished details about his long career and his relationship with the Mediaset company, where he is considered one of the most important points of reference. The host, much loved by the Italian public, is about to make his return to prime time with I Sing Generation starting November 22nd.

During the interview, Scotti surprised everyone by releasing unexpected statements regarding his long collaboration with Mediaset, where he worked for forty years. Her words they shed light on the special relationship he has with the company and on his gratitude for the entire professional journey undertaken together.

In detail, the presenter revealed that he is often called exclusively to solve particular situations. So, his television involvement it would occur mainly when there is a need to ask remedy to certain circumstances or problems:

I feel like a normal entertainment worker. I am the specialist they call to resolve certain situations, if there is a fire they look for someone who knows how to put it out; they don’t call me when they need to set fire. But I’m proud of it.



Gerry Scotti: the return of “Io Canto” and 40 years of career

Subsequently, l‘Attention of the conversation moved to his return in prime time with I Sing Generation on Canale 5 about which he stated:

It will be a party for those who love music, a program that ranges across all genres, from Tenco to Lazza. The risks have been carefully assessed by our management. It’s a title I’ve been doing for a few years and don’t ask me why it was neglected then.

Finally, Scotti touched on the topic of his 40 years of career, a remarkable achievement. On the occasion of this anniversary, he revealed that he had asked for a “gift” to Mediaset, underlining the special bond he has with the company. However, it seems that the request came out of the blue rejected: