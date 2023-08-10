During an interview, Gerry Scotti talks about his relationship with Maria De Filippi

Over the past few hours, Gerry Scotti he let himself go to an unpublished confession about Maria De Filippi. In taking a dive into the past, the famous conductor wanted to tell a detail about his colleague that few know. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Gerry Scotti e Maria DeFilippi they are linked by a very special relationship. On the occasion of a interviewthe famous conductor wanted to remember his childhoodand in doing so he also spoke of his historic colleague.

With the intention of remembering a few anecdotes belonging to his past, the TV presenter let himself go to a shocking revelation towards her friend and colleague that no one would ever have expected:

I confess a regret: not having had the opportunity to experience this relationship some forty years ago, when we were both there, in that patch of land that runs from my Mirandolo terme to his Mornico Losana.

Afterwards, Gerry said he would like to spend some time with Maria De Filippi in theirs childhood places. Also, he also mentioned the dessert way of doing of the presenter:

She’s dry in manners, and it must be like this: she has enormous responsibilities, she can’t afford fuss. But she is capable of surprising gestures.

Finally, the conductor recalled the bad time the Covid in which Maria De Filippi was next to her. These were hers words: