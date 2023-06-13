“He wanted us to be a part of all Italian families”: Gerry Scotti’s emotional farewell to Sivlio Berlusconi

During the special on Tg5 aired last night in honor of Silvio Berlusconi, several show business personalities spoke who collaborated with Silvio and who, thanks to his network, Mediaset, have become famous. One of the most poignant memories was the one brought by Gerry Scotti.

Credit: Mediaset

Since yesterday morning, Italy has literally stopped to say goodbye to one of the most important and influential of the last decades. Silvio Berlusconi.

One of the most valuable jewels of the Knight, which he created, raised, cared for and bequeathed to everyone is undoubtedly the Mediaset.

One aired last night Tg5 special, conducted by Cesara Buonamici, in which Silvio’s entire life and career was retraced. During the edition many characters from Mediaset took part, whose lives Berlusconi inevitably changed.

One of the most touching memories was the one brought live by Gerry Scotti, one of the best-known faces of the broadcaster and one of the most loved of Italian television.

Gerry Scotti’s tears

Credit: Mediaset

Gerry defined Berlusconi as a mastercapable of teaching him and many others who have worked with and for him the love for the work itself and respect. Respect for everyone, including technicians, hairdressers, seamstresses and especially viewers.

Gerry said Silvio’s idea on Mediaset was to create a familywhich could enter even the most intimate moments and places in the families of Italy.

Credit: Mediaset

About it mentioned Happy Sundaya live broadcast that should have lasted from 2 to 8 pm on Sunday.

When we pointed out to him that there were 6 hours of live coverage, he replied: ‘What do you want them to be, we have fun and that fun reaches the homes of Italians’.

Then a anecdotewhich it inevitably did move Jerry: