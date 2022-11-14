The historic Mediaset assistant who passed away last April was remembered during the semi-final of the programme.

Last Saturday the semi-final of Tu si que vales. During the evening there were very touching moments, such as when Gerry Scotti remembering a recently deceased colleague, he couldn’t hold back the tears.

The memory was towards Piero Sonaglia, Mediaset assistant who left us on April 2nd. Piero was a point of reference in successful Mediaset programs, always present at Men and women, friends and even you if it is worth it.

His sudden disappearance has also left immense pain in the many colleagues and insiders. Gerry Scotti he seemed one of the most saddened by the loss of Piero. During the semifinal he wanted to carve out a moment to dedicate to his memory.

In doing so he couldn’t hold back the emotion. “From the first episode that I have to say something important, I also find it a little difficult to say it” – Gerry began.

“You haven’t heard me call Piero this year, it’s a thought I’ve kept inside” – he continued, unleashing the applause of his colleagues and the audience present.

“It is an applause that goes to all those who loved him” – Gerry’s words.

Piero was much loved by everyone, too Maria De Filippi on the day of his disappearance he gave some beautiful words towards him.

“It really hurts. Your voice, your face, your attentive gaze, your way of being there, your ability to listen. Always trying to do the right thing. I started with you. I have lived my work always with you, with your smile and your strong shoulders, ready to take your team and me first, always safe and sound in port. The right way, for everyone. And every time I’m in the studio I won’t stop looking for your gaze in the certainty that I’ll find you, that you’ll understand me in a second as always, in the certainty that you’ll raise your thumb to tell me everything’s fine. I loved you, I love you and I will always love you” – the memory of Mary.