Over the past few hours, Gerry Scotti he let himself go to an unpublished confession regarding his professional life. In detail, the conductor revealed that he had declined a special job offer against his will. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Gerry Scotti is one of conductors most loved and respected in the world of Italian television. Over the last few hours, the man has ended up at the center of the gossip and to make it the protagonist of a gossip was a statement made by himself.

On the occasion of ainterview to the weekly “Tivù”, the presenter revealed that he was forced to refuse to conduct the San Remo Festival. Contrary to what many may think, it was not theMediaset company to impose this choice.

So which is true reason for which Gerry Scotti refused to go on stage at the Ariston theater? He took care of satisfying the most curious ones himself. According to his statements, it seems that he has decided to decline the invitation because of others work commitments. These were hers words:

I have been asked several times to conduct Sanremo, but I have been forced to decline. Once due to health problems and once due to work commitments, I was in Warsaw to register the Millionaire. Who knows if there isn’t another occasion. I have to say that, in this edition, which somehow celebrated the 90s, I would have been perfect.

Gerry Scotti towards the conduct of the Sanremo Festival 2025?

Anyway, according to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the man could lead the San Remo Festival in the year 2025. Indeed, Amadeus has declared that he will remain at leadership helm of the singing festival until 2024. It will be theoccasion good time for Gerry to take the stage of the Ariston theater? We just have to find out!