Gerry Scotti breaks the silence on Fedez: “I saw his video”

Gerry Scotti breaks the silence on Fedez and clarifies that he did not argue with the rapper: in fact, the conductor had posted an ironic video on TikTok in which he made fun of Wild Mossthe podcast hosted by the singer and of which the presenter was also a guest, following the quarrels between Fedez himself and the now ex co-host Luis Sal.

A video, however, that Fedez did not like, who, precisely during the last episode of Wild Moss, he declared: “Dear friend Gerry Scotti, since you came to Muschio Selvaggio, I don’t know why, you continue to insult us. He came here, we had a wonderful episode and I ventured to say that I didn’t know who Strehler was, he did an interview where I said I was ignorant. Yet, that day, searches for Strehler skyrocketed on Google, so I somehow helped publicize Strehler’s name.”

gerry scotti doesn’t even know where evil is at home.. this is too much believed jesus christ come down to earth pic.twitter.com/67cMJ30Iwx —Sophia✨ (@Sophia__227) June 27, 2023

Now, it was Gerry Scotti himself who shed light on the whole affair. In an interview with TvBlog, in fact, the presenter declared: “Yes, of course, I saw the video, even if I had other things to do. I spoke with Fedez last night and I wanted to reassure the whole world in fibrillation over this alleged quarrel with Fedez: it doesn’t exist”.

“I am a great admirer of his as an artist and singer, a great admirer of Fedez as an entrepreneur and protagonist of the web and I am sincerely sad because the formula of Wild Moss It’s one of the smartest out there. I can’t wait for him to call me back, he will between concerts and I’ll go. There was no quarrel with him,” added Gerry Scotti.

To the accusations of Fedez, who said that Gerry Scotti continued “to insult”, the conductor replied as follows: “I don’t comment on the things I do. Some commentators have ridden the wave of that misunderstanding, i.e. of that moment in which Fedez said he didn’t know Strehler. Others have spoken, not me. As in my style, I didn’t say anything either live or afterwards.”

“I said it and I repeat it: every generation has its own forms of ignorance. We have to go back to one of the greatest mottos of Hellenic culture: I only know one thing, that I don’t know. Let’s not be surprised by the ignorance of one, there can be a much more serious ignorance in another or in yet another. I’ve realized over the years that you should never judge people by the shortcomings they may have,” added Gerry Scotti.

The conductor, therefore, said that he will soon be a guest at Wild Mossready to question Fedez: “I hope he prepares himself for the life, death, miracles and works of Giorgio Strehler”.

“But he will ask me an equally bastard question about someone I don’t know and it will be up to me to appear ignorant. The beauty of Muschio Selvaggio is just that!” concluded the presenter.