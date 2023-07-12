Gerry Scotti: “Belen and D’Urso out of Mediaset? Inexplicable, I hope to see everyone on the air”

“I can’t explain these goodbyes, just as I can’t explain the Giletti and Fazio cases”. Gerry Scotti talks about the new television season, after the presentation of the Rai and Mediaset schedules. The conductor, to whom Mediaset has entrusted four broadcasts, said he was unable to give himself an explanation for the stops to Belen Rodriguez and Barbara d’Urso, who were left without conductors. “I hope to see everyone again on the air,” he said, comparing the television market to the football market, in which it is normal for there to be shirt changes.

Scotti also commented on the farewell announced by Paolo Bonolis. “You know very well that Paolo says every two years that he will leave TV. He will never do it because he is good. He is like the trade unionists of yesteryear, he does it out of vindication. I never believe him when he says he wants to leave ”. According to Scotti, the colleague said a “fuck”.

The presenter also criticized the decisions taken by Mediaset on one of its programmes, “Free Fall”. Given the disappointing performance, the Biscione has in fact chosen to air reruns alternating with new episodes. “I don’t agree with this programming that creates confusion, when we make new episodes, we will understand the future; it is an expensive but efficient machine, which should be used. We will see based on the results”, said Scotti, who will also present “The Wheel of Fortune”, “Lo show dei Record” and “Tu si que vales”.