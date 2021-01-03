Liverpool are in mourning. The British press announced this Sunday the death of Gerry Marsden, singer of the rock music band Gerry and the Pacemakers, after suffering a coronary infection at the age of 78. His musical career will be closely linked to Liverpool, since with his group he composed in 1963 the mythical ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which has been sung “a cappella” so many times by the followers net.

Pete Price, radio host and close friend of Marsden, announced the sad news on social media. “With great regret after speaking with the family, I have to tell you that the legendary Garry Marsden has sadly passed away after suffering a brief illness that was a coronary infection. I send all the love in the world to Pauline and her family. You will never walk alone. “Price said.

Idolized by Liverpool fans and respected by rivals, the ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ provided a perfect symbiosis between fans and footballers. Anfield is not understood without the figures of Bill Shankly or Steven Gerrard, but not without Gerry Marsden’s either.