Gerry Cardinale, Milan and runs in Formula 1 (Alpine)

Gerry Cardinale doesn’t stop at Milan (with all due respect to the rumors about Arab funds). The owner of the Rossoneri club through RedBird seems ready to invest in the Formula 1. This was revealed by Bloomberg, according to which the AC Milan number one is in talks with Alpine, a team that belongs to the Renault group. Cardinale would be aiming to join the company as a minority investor and contribute to all aspects of media and sponsorship. The negotiations, according to these rumors, are in an advanced stage and the agreement with the AC Milan owner could be made official next week at an Alpine UK event.

AC Milan transfer market, the names after Tonali

But Gerry Cardinale, or at least his men, must also think about the AC Milan transfer market. The loss of Sandro Tonali it was perhaps inevitable at certain figures (about 75 million for Newcastle for the card), but it is still a blow to the heart for the Rossoneri supporters. How to replace it? The candidacy of David Frattesi, even if Sassuolo shoots high (40 million, but it could be about 30-35 plus a technical counterpart) and Inter also remains very strong on the player. Then, beyond the Japanese Kamada (close to a free transfer, but the formalization has not yet arrived) the 28-year-old from Lens is back in fashion Seko Fofana (the former Udinese had also been followed in the past) and the Dutch Tijjani Reijnders (AZ Alkmaar). Also beware of Yunus Musah21 years old in November, halfback for Valencia and the American national team. Milinkovic-Savic? AC Milan fans dream of the Sergeant from Lazio, but the Juventus track is much hotter for now. The 23-year-old talent and captain of Lecce Morten Hjulmand? Roma and Fiorentina are ahead.

Milan transfer market, Theo Hernandez courted by Manchester in Madrid

In addition, rumors continue to circulate about the attention of the big Europeans also for other jewels of Milan. There has been a lot of talk about Theo Hernandez in these hours: the French left-back has always been liked by Manchester City and Manchester United. Atletico Madrid also signed up for the race, even if the colchoneros were immediately frozen by the price to make Milan waver, i.e. 100 million euros. A value that should drive away, at least for this summer, all suitors even if they are very rich, even if in this crazy market one cannot swear on anything.

Milan transfer market, Rafael Leao: watch out for PSG

And then there is Rafael Leao. The intention of the AC Milan club – which has just renewed his contract – is to keep the Portuguese forward again next season and to create a super attack with Marcus Thuram in the middle: the 26-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach striker is close to yes (the rumors about Inter seem more disturbing after those about Lukaku-Milan: by the way, AC Milan’s Big Rom won’t take place). Then to the right another quality graft with Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal (but the Spaniards are currently not making discounts despite the contract expiring in 2024) e Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic as hottest names. Separate discussion for the baby phenomenon Arda Guler: the 18-year-old has a very accessible exit clause from Fenerbahçe especially in relation to his immense talent (17.5 million), but the obstacle of commissions and competition from half the world must be overcome. However, Milan is there ready to strike.

But let’s go back to Rafael Leao. Milan see him as the strength of the team to come, but the Portuguese could soon end up in the sights of some top clubs, PSG in the first place. Already because the French club by the end of July (Spanish rumors) could sell Kylian Mbappè to Real Madrid (which does not renew the contract expiring in 2024 and has always had a white dream). The price? Two hundred million plus 50 in bonuses. Without forgetting that he has already lost Lionel Messi. Neymar? The latest rumors say that O’Ney has offered himself to Barcelona (although the Blaugrana club doesn’t seem to have the ‘strength’ to take him back). This is why in Paris they could operate a revolution in attack: Viktor Osimhen he is a hot name as a center forward (De Laurentiis, however, asks astronomical figures to let him leave Naples), Rafael Leao would be the ideal replacement for Mbappè’s role. In the background also Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

