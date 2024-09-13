Gerry Cardinale: the truth about Milan’s stadium with Inter

Paulo Fonseca’s Milan prepares for the match against Venezia on Saturday night at San Siro with the obligation to score the first victory of the season after the very complicated start to the championship (two draws and the tough defeat in Parma), Meanwhile, Gerry Cardinale returns to talk about sports finance and the Rossoneri club.



At the “IMG x RedBird summit” event, RedBird’s number one also said interesting things about the stadium, explaining that the fund “has ambitious plans to build a new state-of-the-art stadium to replace the now old San Sirowhich the club shares with rivals Inter, the Financial Times reports. Last year the club posted its first annual profit in 17 years. The stadium project proved controversial, with local politicians wanting the two clubs to jointly invest in existing facilities.”

Milan, Gerry Cardinale: “There is a great opportunity to bring the club back to its former glory”

Gerry Cardinale’s words come a few hours before the face-to-face meeting between Milan and Inter with the mayor of Milan, Sala, scheduled for these hours at Palazzo Marino. The owner of the club on Via Aldo Rossi, meanwhile, has no doubts about the future of the Rossoneri: “RedBird has pushed to improve the team’s performance both on and off the pitch. What I’m trying to do is bring what I’ve learned in 30 years in America to European football. There’s a great opportunity to bring Milan back to its former glory.”