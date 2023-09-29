Gerry Cardinale, Milan dreams of the Scudetto and Mister RedBird projects the Devil into the new era

From league leaders Milan after an ambitious and dynamic transfer market summer (connection to Inter with the victory in Cagliari and the simultaneous defeat of the Nerazzurri at home against Sassuolo) at the Devil’s Stadium by 2028/2029 (accelerated for San Donato in the last few hours, barring – difficult – twists on the San Siro pitch: Scaroni left a door open for Sala but at the moment the feeling is that a miracle would be needed to keep the Rossoneri in Milan) until… New York Post: Gerry Cardinale is obviously not just ‘Mister Milan’, but the man who launched RedBird Capital Partners less than ten years ago he invested in and helped build high-profile brands in the media and sports industries, including Fenway Sports, Milan, Skydance with Tom Cruise, Artists Equity with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and SpringHill with LeBron James. At ‘On The Money’ of the made in USA newspaper he talks about his approach to private equity and how all the properties integrate with each other. Here is the interview

Gerry Cardinale, the owner of Milan, talks about his financial strategies

RedBird owns sports teams, media companies, and even urban air mobility companies. How do these assets integrate?

“Many talk about portfolio synergies, but at RedBird we are really seeing this take shape. Skydance Media in Hollywood handles everything from theatrical films to original sports content. This ties into what LeBron James is doing at SpringHill production and also what Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are doing at Artists Equity – our first film is the Air Jordan story. We have a data analytics business in sports that has its roots in baseball and that we are now applying to European soccer, so the connection is deep and is definitely accelerating.” The prices of professional sports teams do not seem to stop. There is always someone or some entity willing to pay the selling price, but this can be a dangerous game, because at the end of the day people hold their noses and dive in, trusting that things will continue to go up. But any student of economic history knows that this is not sustainable, at least not at the current pace and trajectory. I don’t think sport is overvalued in the long term, but I think it is overvalued compared to the current moment. Between now and then, there could be dislocations where money is absorbed and reduced.”

You have the propensity to involve big names of talent, not only in cinema, but also in management.

“There are few celebrities we would do business with. But if you look at Dwayne Johnson, LeBron James, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Cruise, they all have an entrepreneurial mindset and you can build companies around them. I don’t think bringing in a celebrity increases the value of a company. But when you find a Ben Affleck, who is one of the smartest people I’ve worked with and who’s been doing his job for 30 years like I’ve been doing mine for 30 years, and you do a Venn diagram between the two of us, for me it’s really Interesting. He sees the media industry in ways we could never see, and we can show him how to operationalize and monetise it.”

Your private equity philosophy seems much more like that of venture capital – investing in something for the long term – rather than simply trying to get a quick return and exit. But you also have a specific venture capital arm at RedBird. How do you evaluate these investments?

“I’m not thrilled with how the venture industry has evolved. In too many cases, someone comes along for a Series B funding round and that Series B funding round investor is only concerned with promoting the Series C funding round, so as to crystallize their carry and establish theoretical “signs” to help raise the next fund. The approach we take in our venture business is consistent with how we invest in our later stage growth equity business. When we show up for the Series B funding round, the company is done: we will be present for all subsequent capital raising rounds, which we will underwrite together with the founders and management teams.”

Are there other sectors you would like to operate in more?

“One of the mandates of our company RedBird IMI is to do more in the information sector. When you look at the news, there are really two extremes: digital news and the big players, and both are struggling in terms of their profit and cash flow acceleration trajectory. Digital media must be consolidated, while the big ones must innovate. We are trying to understand this landscape and there are few people in the world who can navigate it better than our partner Jeff Zucker.”

Every Private Equity firm has a strategy. What is yours?

“Everyone thinks I’m a private equity expert, but I’m actually not. I use the skills and my education, but the journey I’m on is something different. I don’t know how to define it, but what we’re building is a hybrid of private equity, operational engagement, and building companies with a capital solutions mindset: We like to bring scalable capital to solve problems. Approximately 40% of the portfolio companies are ground-up companies, all of which have been cash flow positive or broke even since inception and are addressing a gap or dislocation in their respective industries. If you look at private equity, there has been no innovation in the last 40 years. And now the big guys who started 40 years ago are all listed, and their measure of success is the denominator of their asset base. Most Private Equity firms deal with raising funds and scaling assets. Our measure of success is building great companies that solve needs or dislocations in their respective industries. When I started 30 years ago, showing up with money was a competitive advantage. Today, everyone has money: institutional asset managers, pension funds, investment organizations, even sovereign governments. In a world where there is too much capital chasing too few deals and everyone is looking for the elusive “alpha”, the imbalance between supply and demand pushes towards the so-called “levered beta”. In this context, the world does not need another middle market private equity fund. So the question is: what is your legitimate reason for existing?

