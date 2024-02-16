Milan, Gerry Cardinale: “Disposal? Completely false”

RedBird doesn't give up on Milan. Gerry Cardinale never had any thoughts of handing over the Rossoneri club. “I want to be categorical: it is completely false. I am here to stay for a long time, I have a job to do. I am committed to bringing Milan back to the top of Serie A and Europe and I will not stop before achieving these results. And when we have reached them, I will want to reach them again. It is for the fans that I feel sorry, because they are led to think of an instability that does not exist by fantasizing about untrue changes in the corporate structure. I don't let myself be distracted and I remain focused on the things to do”, the words of RedBird number one, Gerry Cardinale in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Milan, Gerry Cardinale on the vendor loan to Elliott: “I wanted it: no one put a gun to my head…”

The owner of Milan, Gerry Cardinale clarified on the issue linked to the vendor loan with Elliott: “I'm the one who wanted it, because Elliott did a great job. Nobody put a gun to my head. You can disagree with my strategies, but don't invent them. I'm an expert in corporate finance: assume that 18 months after these choices I am encountering difficulties is baseless.”

Milan, Gerry Cardinale and the dream of winning the Champions League

“Happy? I will be happy when we win the Champions League – explains Milan number one, Gerry Cardinale to CorSera – But I say: the championship is still long, anything can happen, we'll see. We have to improve in many things, with injuries for example. Everyone, starting from me, must do a better job. But I won't resign, I'll be here for a long time. Nobody wants to win more than me. Rennes? I'm very satisfied with what I've seen, matches like this give the players have a lot of confidence, it was needed. Despite the many new additions, the group is making progress”

Milan, Gerry Cardinale on the new stadium in San Donato and the renovation of San Siro

Gerry Cardinale also spoke at Corsera about the project for the new stadium in San Donato and San Siro: “I am very satisfied with the progress we are making, definitely a lot in 18 months, to build the first new stadium in Italy since 2011, with 70,000 seats. Reconsider San Siro? I don't think so at this point, but every option deserves attention.” On the way of doing things in Italy and Europe, the Rossoneri number one observes: “It would be better to stimulate debates on how to bring Serie A back to being a reference championship, or on the importance for clubs of modern stadiums”.

Milan, Gerry Cardinale on Stefano Pioli

“Not being happy at a certain stage doesn't necessarily translate into firing the coach. I think Pioli is doing a good job in a difficult situation, with a very renewed team, I don't give in to the temptation to “fire” someone just to change something. We have changed a lot and it takes time to create a cohesive team. However, we are growing, close to second place, and credit for this must be given to the players, staff and coach.”

Gerry Cardinale's RedBird buys All3Media for around 1.4 billion euros

RedBird IMI announced today that it has agreed to acquire All3Media, one of the world's leading independent television production and distribution companies, from its joint owners, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBD) and Liberty Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) for £1.15 billion. RedBird IMI is a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments focused on building high-growth companies in the media, entertainment and sports industries.

All3Media, based in London, owns 50 production labels, including Studio Lambert, Raw, Two Brothers Pictures, Silverback Films, New Pictures and Neal Street Productions, producing hit global programs such as The Traitors, Squid Game: The Challenge, Gold Rush, Midsomer Murders, American Nightmare, The Circle, Call the Midwife, The Tourist, Life On Our Planet, The Long Shadow and Gogglebox. All3Media's library spans all genres, including contemporary thrillers, crime series, soap operas, comedies, historical dramas and true crime, as well as documentaries, children's programs and reality shows. The Group's companies have a global presence, in the UK, US, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and New Zealand, and produce 4,000 hours per year for linear broadcasters, VOD, social media and other digital platforms. All3Media International manages a distribution catalog of more than 30,000 hours, while the Group's digital business, Little Dot Studios, attracts audiences in social videos, podcasts and branded content across multiple platforms.

Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, will become chairman of the board of directors of All3Media. Jane Turton (CEO) and Sara Geater (COO) will continue to lead the business on behalf of RedBird IMI.

“All3Media is one of the world's great content companies, which gives us an incredible platform to continue growing our expanding portfolio,” said Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI. “The demand for new programs and ongoing existing series, both fiction and non-fiction, makes All3 a perfect fit for us. And we wouldn't be doing this if we didn't have great faith in All3Media's formidable management team, led by Jane and Sarah.”

“The acquisition of All3 is an extension of our investment thesis around pure-play global content creators and intellectual property owners,” said Gerry Cardinale, Founder and Managing Partner of RedBird. “We look forward to working with All3's management team to continue accelerating their growth in Europe and the United States and leveraging the RedBird ecosystem to support this goal.”

Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media, said: “Joining forces with Jeff and the RedBird IMI team is an exciting next step for us as we continue to build All3Media. Our strategy remains to work with the world's best talent, developing and producing high-quality, popular programs, and RedBird IMI's support and investment will be critical in helping us make that happen. I'm very proud of everything we've built over the past few years, and I look forward to working with the team at RedBird IMI as we take this important step forward.”