Gerry Cardinale, mister Milan's announcement: XFL merges with Fox's USFL. The United Football League is born

2024 opens with an important news for American sport: the XFL of RedBird, Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Dany Garcia merges with Fox's USFL to create the United Football League (UFL) and become the reference spring football league, with 8 teams competing for the title starting from March 30th. The races will be broadcast by some channels in the Disney galaxy – ABC, ESPN, Fox and FS1. The announcement was made by Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson on Sunday, December 31, while youth football games were underway.

The XFL and USFL were previously two distinct major organizations that operated American football leagues outside of the NFL. They will now form a single entity with an equal partnership: 50% of XFL Properties, a group headed by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Gerry Cardinale with his RedBird; 50% of National Spring Football League Enterprises, owned by Fox Corporation.

“When you combine the experience of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia in entertainment and marketing, the reach of the FOX and ESPN networks, and RedBird's strategic mindset in capital and business creation – the comment of Gerry Cardinale, founder and Managing Partner of RedBird Capital Partners –you have a tremendous opportunity to build something unique: a valuable, scalable live event entertainment platform that will continue to work closely with the NFL on innovation and player development and that will have a legitimate possibility of becoming one of the best professional leagues in the country after the big four.”

“Since the first day – explains Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, actor with a past as a football player at the University of Miami, founder and CEO of Seven Bucks Companies –our mission has been to expand the game of football and be a league of opportunity, culture and innovation.

