Meteorologist Gerrit Hiemstra retires after 24 years as a weatherman at the NOS News. NOS will announce this on Monday. Hiemstra (61) stops as a weather presenter to focus on entrepreneurship; he is going to set up a sustainable construction company.

Editor-in-chief of NOS News Giselle van Cann says to NOS: “Gerrit has become a fixed value for the viewer who brings the weather to life without frills. NOS Newsand who in recent years has also managed to strike a chord with a new generation online and on social media with his knowledge about the climate.”

Hiemstra won the 2021 Machiavelli Prize for his clear communication about climate change and its consequences. “Up to now I have mainly told and spoken a lot about climate change, but now I really want to do something about it.” Hiemstra will continue to present it until September, during which time a successor will be sought.