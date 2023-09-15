Meteorologist Gerrit Hiemstra (62) said goodbye as weatherman at the NOS on Thursday evening after almost 25 years. He reflected on climate change and clearly found his latest prediction exciting, but remained excited because of its sunny content. “You will only have to announce three days of rain on your last day, which is of course not nice.”

