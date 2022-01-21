Eijlers, from Volendam, is 41 years old and has been goalkeeper since the summer of 2020. After a wonderful career and almost fifteen years in handball-crazy Germany, at Solingen and Essen, Balingen, Magdeburg and Minden. Participation in the European Championship of 2020 in Trondheim, where the Orange squad was allowed to compete with the best teams in Europe for the first time in history, was the crowning glory of the experienced keeper, who played his first international matches in the last century. At that time, Orange was nothing internationally at all.