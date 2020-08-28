After restrained years, the packaging specialist has set the course for growth. The special boom caused by the pandemic is only part of Gerresheimer’s story. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

In the gold rush, so an old stock market adage, one should invest in shovels. With some freedom, this instruction can be applied to the Düsseldorf company Gerresheimer, which supplies what is definitely needed in the Corona crisis: the manufacturer of packaging made of special glass and plastics, primarily for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food industry supplies, among other things, small glass vials for the transport of medicine.

As soon as a vaccine against the corona virus comes onto the market, billions of these injectable fillings will be needed around the world. According to the company, Gerresheimer accounts for a third of the market. And the demand for the products is already increasing, for example because the pharmaceutical companies are producing in stock with drug candidates at an advanced stage of research.

The increased global demand for injection vials from Düsseldorf not only opens up direct growth opportunities. “This has also resulted in further business relationships with customers who are showing great interest in our products,” says CEO Dietmar Siemssen. This opens up additional potential and complements the growth path that has been taken.

Crash test passed

The business figures for the second quarter from March to May were correspondingly robust. Sales increased by 3.8 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, and adjusted operating profit (Ebitda) rose by almost seven percent. The dividend is to rise by a good four percent to 1.20 euros per share.

In the past few years the share had moved sideways. Now it has already proven to be quite resistant to the corona-related stock market slump at the end of March and lost – when the DAX and MDAX fell by 40 and 35 percent respectively – not even 20 percent.

Since then, the value of the paper has almost doubled. With that, one might think, the corona fantasy is priced in and the share has reached its zenith. But that does not go far enough. Because the increased demand for injection vials cannot be the only reason for the solid business development. The corresponding share of sales is too low for this.

It is essential that the new management has done its homework. Siemssen, who took office at the end of 2018, and CFO Bernd Metzner, who joined the company in May 2019, have improved the cost structure, for example by negotiating more favorable credit terms. Attention was also paid to innovative strength, for example through the opening of a technology center for glass in the USA or through cooperation between the company’s subsidiary Sensile in the field of medical micropumps. In addition, Gerresheimer already invested a low double-digit million euro amount in glass forming machines in 2019 to expand capacities and intends to continue this this year and next.

Overall, Gerresheimer is in a good position to grow steadily and profitably even in the post-Corona era.



