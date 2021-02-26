On July 27, 2012, the Rangers he was admitted to the Scottish fourth division after being rejected by the clubs in the previous three. The Glasgow team se had declared bankruptcy and had to start practically from scratch. Nine years later and directed by Steven Gerrard, the blues are about to raise the Scottish league again and in the Europa League round of 16 practicing a very attractive football and achieving record-breaking records.

The Rangers beat Antwerp 5-2 in the second leg of the round of 32 of the second top European competition in a tie that ended 9-5 on aggregate. Gerrard’s set continues at an extraordinary level in both local and European competition and faces the final stretch of a season that will be historic.

The ‘Gers’ are leaders in the Scottish Premiership with 82 points (in 30 games) and take 18 points ahead of Celtic, his eternal rival and habitual dominator of the competition. If Celtic lose to Aberdeen on Saturday and Rangers overtake Livingston they will depend on themselves to become the earliest champion in the Scottish league. What is almost certain is that they will raise the title again after ten years of drought. Your situation in the Europa League It’s similar. They were leaders in the group stage and have easily beaten Antwerp in the first knockout round.

Ian MacNicol (Getty Images)



Some historical numbers

Steven Gerrard took office in spring 2018 and signed a four-year contract with Rangers. At the beginning of that campaign, his team was 12 games undefeated and managed to beat Celtic for the first time since 2012. The English coach has built a competitive team and is achieving record numbers.

Rangers have disputed 40 official matches this season and has a balance of 33 wins, 6 draws and only one loss; the one that took place in the League Cup against St. Mirren (3-2). The Scottish team has scored 112 goals, conceded 25 and has achieved the best numbers in the history of the club at this stage of the season.

Their dominance in the Scottish league is being amazing: they are the only undefeated team, they have achieved 82 points out of 90 possible and he takes 18 to Celtic, second classified. In the 30 games they have played, Rangers He has scored 73 goals and only conceded 9. That is to say, averages 2.4 goals per game and concedes 0.3. In addition, they have kept a clean sheet in a total of 22 games. They have the player who has generated the most goals in the league (James Tavernier, 20) and the two top assistants (Tavernier and Hagi, 9).

The statistics in the Europa League They are just as surprising, but they have perhaps more merit for the level of their rivals. The Glasgow team had to overcome three qualifying stages (Lincoln, Willem II and Galatasaray) to reach the group stage. In that first round it was paired with Benfica, Standard de Liege and Lech Poznan in a group that was not easy. The ‘Gers’ finished leaders of the group with 14 points (4 wins and 2 draws) and left Benfica in second place Jorge Jesus, with which they starred in two interesting duels.

A team with individualities that make a difference

One of the great successes of Steven Gerrard in his time with Rangers has been to achieve a competitive team capable of beating anyone. However, in that process he has been meeting players who have reached an extraordinary level.

Alfredo Morelos, the key forward of Gerrard’s team

Ian MacNicol (Getty Images)



One of them is James tavernier. The team captain has managed to finish off double figures for goals and assists since Gerrard came to Rangers. Despite being a right-back, his role in the team’s offensive play is vital and contributes a differential point to set pieces, whether in fouls, corner kicks or penalties. Tavernier accumulates 17 goals and 15 assists in the 41 games who has played this season and is the alma mater of the team. A group that also thrives on the participation of Kemar roofe (12 goals 2 assists), Ryan kent (8 and 7), Joe aribo (7 and 4) or Ianis Hagi (6 and 9), son of Gica hagi.

In the 4-3-3 of the Liverpool legend they have a key role Barisic and Tavernier in the wings, but the center of the field is very important to build the game and free the top three from defensive work. That role is fulfilled perfectly Steven Davis, Aribo and Ryan Jack or Glen Kamara. However, it is impossible to think about the success of this team without Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian forward is the team’s scorer and an attacker capable of contributing much more than goals. His match against Antwerp was defined as his coach as “the best performance of the season” and already has 13 points and 11 assists. The icing on the cake for a team that wants to continue making history.