Liverpool could not perform the miracle, although it was about to. Jurgen Klopp’s men came to this game with the need for Manchester City not to win their match and for that they had an unexpected ally, Steven Gerrard. The old captain and legend net trains Aston Villa, a team that was measured on this last day against the citizen.
Gerrard had the opportunity to give his old team a league and compensate them for what as a player he could not achieve. In this way, Aston Villa went 0-2, with a goal from another former Liverpool footballer: Coutinho.
Liverpool, on the other hand, was drawing their game, but everything indicated that the goal of the networks would arrive. Klopp’s men were worth it that City did not win, so that great advantage that Gerrard’s team was achieving at the Etihad Stadium, gave them many ballots to lift the title.
However, Gerrard again brought bad luck to the networks in the league, and in 5 minutes Guardiola’s men came back and took the title.
Manchester City won the game and win a championship that has had emotion until the last minute, thanks to two teams and two coaches who are marking an era.
For his part, we hope that at some other time, Gerrard can compensate Liverpool for his loves and get a Premier League, who knows if with the British coach on the bench at Anfield.
#Gerrard #give #Liverpool #Premier #League #failed
Leave a Reply