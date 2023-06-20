Not just players. Saudi Arabia is trying to attract many important faces of international football to the country, including coaches. The last to be courted, it seems, was Steven Gerrard which, however, delcinated the proposal.

The Englishman, historic former Liverpool player, confirmed his decision to say no to Arab money and explained his choice to the microphones of Channel 4: “I was invited there to evaluate an offer, which I did. I’ve looked into it over the past few days but as things stand now I’ve decided not to accept it.”