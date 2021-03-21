Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The veteran Englishman Steven Gerrard (40 years), the legend of Liverpool, and the current coach of Glasgow Rangers, admitted that he was trying to get inspiration from the ideas of the German Reds coach Juergen Klopp. From the great coach, noting that he sometimes imitates him in some aspects.

Gerrard spoke to the English newspaper “The Telegraph” about the great influence of Klopp since his arrival at the “coaching bench” at “Anfield”, and said: The thing that I try to learn from Klopp is the constant pursuit of a kind of balance and focus in my work.

He added: He is a “professor” in this profession, and I am not like him, but I try to be like him by improving and developing myself every day, and I was a player full of enthusiasm and emotions, and the results affect my person, and now I want to be more realistic as possible, and when you are a coach, you must Become more balanced.

And if Klopp won the Premier League title that the Reds fans had been waiting for for thirty years, Gerrard succeeded in achieving the same achievement in Scotland with the Rangers, after less than 3 years of coaching the team, which was the reason for him receiving many praise and praise. And qualifies him to become a technical manager for Liverpool in the future, and Gerrard did not hide his desire to return to his former club, but he believes that he must first, to become like Klopp, in order to replace him, as he has a contract with his Scottish club until 2024, and does not intend to terminate it.

He said at the conclusion of his speech to the English newspaper: My arrival to the position of Rangers coach, the weight of the task that lies on my shoulders, and the adventure that I have been doing for nearly three years, all of this makes me stick to completing the mission to the end, and continuing to succeed there.

It is noteworthy that Gerrard has achieved 106 victories, and has only lost 21 times in 161 matches in which he has led the Rangers since his arrival three years ago.