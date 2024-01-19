Riyadh (AFP)

The Saudi agreement extended the contract of its English coach, Steven Gerrard, until 2027, shortly after Jordan Henderson, his former Liverpool teammate, announced his departure to the Dutch club Ajax.

Gerrard (43 years old) took over the technical leadership of the Saudi club in July for a two-year contract, as his team currently occupies eighth place in the league standings, 28 points behind leaders Al Hilal.

The agreement was published on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), a video confirming the renewal of his coach’s contract, and attached to it the phrase “The project continues with Gerrard until 2027.”

For his part, former England captain Gerrard said in a statement, “It is a very enjoyable thing for me and my family, and we feel that it is an acknowledgment of great effort and commitment.”

He continued, “We knew at the beginning that it was a big and challenging job, but a lot has been accomplished.”

He added, “I understand the situation. It is a results-based work. I do not take anything for granted. I understand where we are in the league, but I am confident that we will improve.”

Henderson, 33, left the ranks of Al-Ettifaq, only six months after joining, to officially join the Dutch club Ajax.

Henderson, also a former Liverpool captain, earned $887,000 per week.