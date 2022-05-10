Liverpool is, along with Manchester United, the English team with the most titles in its showcases. Nevertheless, at Anfield they have only held one Premier League. The previous 18 leagues were won before the 1990s, when the new domestic competition was created. A league in 30 years. And to top it off, during a global pandemic. Without your audience. They were close in 2014, but that course the champion ended up being the Manchester City. They already know. Steven Gerrard slipped, Demba Ba took the ball and Chelsea ousted the Reds from the lead. All eyes are once again on the former Liverpool captain. He could have the key to the title in his pocket, as he faces Liverpool and Manchester City with his team, Aston Villa, in this final stretch of the campaign. While at Anfield they dream of Gerrard as successor to Klopp, the English coach does not want to know anything about anything. Not for now: “My job is to win games for Aston Villa,” he said at the pre-match press conference. “If they look for the headline that says it’s going to Liverpool they’re out of luck.”

After the draw against Tottenham of the weekend (1-1), those from Anfield are second, three points behind City. They need to win it all a new slip could be definitive. Irreversible (follow today’s game live on As.com). Although in this case also they could use it to focus on the Champions League final, a trophy that Steven Gerrard did lift during his eleven years as Liverpool captain. Those of Klopp will have another final before. This Saturday at Wembley against Chelsea. At stake, the FA Cup. For this reason, the German coach is expected to rest some of his main stars tonight in Villa Park. In all its lines. Expect to see names like Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcántara or Luis Díaz on the substitute bench. For its part, Aston Villa is comfortable in the middle of the table. Without options to enter Europe or fall to the Second Division.