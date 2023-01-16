Monas and Geros They are the influencer of the moment for many, since their content always makes everyone talk about them, but now things are somewhat tense since the first one accused of not wanting to pay his moneywhich generates through social networks.

But now that everything got out of hand after Mona talked about him, it was geros who decided to face and revealed the reasons why he has not paid his girlfriend, although many did not believe him, others do believe the famous influencer’s word.

“The money that she asks me for, she already knows what the hell is going to pay her money that she owes me, if I take a few times it can be a shell,” Geros commented in a video that has already gone viral on TikTok where Internet users they are giving it everything.

“Yes, but it is NOT your money, for you to take it”, “I think Geros already deleted that live, it was at 3 in the morning”, “It is that so that they entrust their money to the old man, each one manages his own ya”, “Wey they are making controversy because they were lowering the views”, write the social networks.

It is worth mentioning that another of the things that Mona has been told is that she should leave Geros and focus on making other types of content without his help.