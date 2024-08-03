Geronimo La Russa: Business with the Berlusconi family continues

Geronimo La Russa, son of Ignazio, president of the Senate, was reconfirmed a few days ago on the board of directors of Holding Italiana Quattordicesima (HIQ) which is headed with equal shares by Luigi Berlusconi and his sisters Barbara and Eleonora.

La Russa junior is on the board chaired by the son of the late former prime minister and composed of the two sisters in addition to Fulvio Pietribiasi, CEO of Mediolanum International Funds. HIQ, which in 2022 transferred the diversified financial investments to H14 (which has the same three partners and an identical board) through a split, while retaining the most important asset represented by 21.4% of Fininvest, entered in the balance sheet for 250 million euros, in addition to holding 100% of Lauro and 42% of Redeal, a club deal promoted by H14.

HIQ closed the 2023 financial statements, just filed, with a profit of 24.5 million, slightly lower than the 27.6 million of the previous financial year, which was sent to reserves for 22.5 million while the three Berlusconis divided a coupon of 2 million, lower than the 12 million collected last year. The profit was formed by 21.8 million in dividends from the share in Fininvest and 10 million in coupons paid by the subsidiary Lauro which sold the property owned.