“We do not forget them.” The Government of Spain does not forget, said the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, in reference to the hundreds of people who died in Gernika in the “indiscriminate” bombardments against this Biscayan town on April 26, 1937 by “the Nazis and Fascists” who allied with Franco’s troops in the Civil War. In recognition of all the victims of that “atrocious” attack against a defenseless civilian population, the Executive has decided to declare the Vizcaya town as “the first place of memory” in the country, in accordance with article 49 of the Democratic Memory Law It establishes for those places where “events of singular relevance due to their historical significance” have taken place or have suffered “repression and violence due to their resistance to the coup d’état of July 1936”.

Gernika is a universal symbol against barbarism and the horrors of war. It was the scene of one of the bloodiest attacks during the national conflict, when German and Italian planes dropped dozens of explosive bombs and sowed horror among the civilian population. 86 years have passed since those events that have remained in everyone’s memory, although the wounds are not fully healed. The political battle is in charge of each anniversary of keeping that tragic memory alive.

In an unprecedented event, a government minister participated this Wednesday in the acts of remembrance for the victims of the bombing that the City Council organizes every year. Bolaños attended the tribute together with the lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, and other institutional and political authorities. This is the first time this has happened, but the presence of a minister in Gernika did not seem sufficient to the highest representative of the autonomous government. The Basque president considers that “a gesture of restorative justice is still pending” by the State.

The decision to name Gernika as a “place of memory” had already been advanced the day before by the President of the Government during a speech in the Senate. Pedro Sánchez said that he deserves this distinction because of the “horror of the fascist bombing” that its population suffered in 1937. Bolaños has confirmed that the Basque town will release the map of memory because “it was the first place where there was an indiscriminate bombardment against the population and where hundreds of people died at the hands of the Nazis, the fascists and the putschists”.

This decision has not fully pleased Urkullu. In a message broadcast this afternoon through his account on social networks, before the ceremonial ceremony at the cemetery and his meeting with Bolaños, he has come to say that the State must apologize and have a gesture of recognition with the victims. . “It is essential to recognize the damage caused in order to help close wounds that have been open for too many years. It is up to a democratic State and must assume the leadership of this recognition, it owes it to the victims, ”he defended in his recorded message. It is a claim that the mayor of Gernika, José María Gorroño, of the PNV, has also made.

Bolaños has not ruled on this request from the nationalist leaders. He has limited himself to saying that for him it is “a pride” to be in Gernika “representing the legitimate Government of the Republic that was attacked by the coup plotters” in the “indiscriminate bombardments against the population of this town, as happened in Durango, Eibar, Otxandio and other places in the rest of Spain”. “We remember all those people who lost their lives. Spanish democracy is also the result of that struggle, because democracy has never fallen from heaven, it has always had to be worked for. 86 years after that massacre that Picasso immortalized, I want to tell you that we have not forgotten you. His memory also inspires our democracy,” the Minister of the Presidency told reporters before entering the cemetery, at whose gates Bolaños and Urkullu shook hands. A few minutes later, a wreath has been placed before the mausoleum in memory of those killed in the bombing. Both leaders have conversed amicably, without the words that have been exchanged having transcended.

Urkullu thanked the minister for his presence on the anniversary of the bombing. “It is a step forward”, he has recognized himself, but has asked for more. The State owes Gernika, according to the lehendakari, “a gesture of restorative justice” that in his opinion “is still pending” despite the fact that the Biscayan town “well deserves it” because it is “a universal symbol for peace” and a “permanent seed for the coexistence of people and peoples”. Bolaños has agreed on this. He has highlighted that after the air raids of 1937 “the oak of Gernika, before which the Lehendakaris swear and is the symbol of freedom in Euskadi, remained standing.” On behalf of the Government, he has insisted that “the memory of all the victims is still present and democracy is also today the result of their recognition.”

The autonomous Executive led by the nationalists has always considered that the State is indebted to the memory of the victims of this barbarism. The request for an act of reparation to Gernika and moral reparation for the damage suffered by its inhabitants is a recurring claim. Along these lines, a year ago now, the Socialist Executive approved for the first time an institutional declaration that included the “unmitigated condemnation” of the bombing of Basque towns that were faithful to the Republican cause, such as Durango. In 2022, the Sánchez government compared those events with the air attacks on civilians that were taking place during the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

That statement, which was valued positively by Urkullu, included a “commitment to the survival of the memory of all the victims, both those who lost their lives and those who survived and carried forever among their memories the images and experiences of the collective tragedy that meant the Civil War”. “The town of Gernika is a fundamental part of Basque, Spanish and European memory. It represents the cruelty of the war against the civilian population”, interpreted the Executive of Sánchez.

The tribute this Wednesday in the Gernika cemetery was attended by members of Urkullu’s cabinet, the president of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar; the general secretary of the PSE-EE, Eneko Andueza; the senator of EH Bildu Gorka Elejabarrieta and the parliamentarian of the PP Carmelo Barrio, among others. Before the funeral monument in memory of the victims, 24 bouquets and two flower crowns have been placed, while the bells rang.