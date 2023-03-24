Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

In the US, eye drops are said to be contaminated with a bacterium. The eye infections caused can even lead to death.

Atlanta — Eight people have lost their sight, four people have had their eyeballs removed and three people have died. The culprit is a bacterium that is said to be in eye drops and causes serious eye infections. This was reported by the health authority CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) in the USA. In one case, a woman only used the product for about a week and ended up losing her sight. The US authorities warn against using the eye drops.

“Pseudomonas aeruginosa” – US authorities warn of bacteria in eye drops

The CDC is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and local health authorities to stop the spread. In a Report On March 21, the CDC reported that 68 patients from 16 states had been diagnosed with a bacterium called “Pseudomonas aeruginosa”. In the search for the cause, the experts became aware of the use of eye drops. Most patients reported using eye drop brands EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, which are made by a manufacturer in India.

During investigations, the bacterium was detected in the bottles used by the affected patients. Further analyzes are pending. The manufacturer of the two eye drops had already recalled the products in February, like the ones FDA reported. The authorities warn against using the drops.

After using eye drops: Woman loses sight in one eye

The bacteria in the eye drops can cause symptoms of an eye infection. These include yellow, green or clear discharge from the eye, blurred vision or increased sensitivity to light. In the worst case, the bacterium can cause people to go blind or have the eyeball removed. Three people have already died as a result of the inflammation.

Two case reports were published in the Science journal on Wednesday (March 22). Jama Ophthalmology published the the CNN are available in their entirety. Among other things, a 72-year-old woman who went blind in the left eye was affected. She had been using the EzriCare eye drops for about a week. “She noticed blurred vision in her left eye for a few days,” said her treating ophthalmologist, Dr. Ahmed Omar from the University Medical Center in Cleveland.

“Discharge on pillow” and “Changed eye” – woman loses sight

“It was painless at first, but according to the patient and her husband, she woke up one morning and had a yellow discharge on her pillow. And that’s when she noticed that the appearance of her eye had changed.” In the emergency room, doctors found a large ulcer on the cornea of ​​his left eye. Despite a three-week hospital stay, antibiotics, and multiple surgeries, the woman lost vision in the affected eye.

The CDC explained that it was a "largely arsenic agent-resistant" germ. The outbreak of the bacterium has never been reported in the United States before.