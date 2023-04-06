Almost all winter crops sprouted in the fields of the Stavropol Territory. This was announced by the Minister of Agriculture of the region Sergey Izmalkov, summing up the interim results in agriculture.

Now the region is in the active phase of field work. Germination of winter crops, wheat and rapeseed, is more than 97%. Sowing is more than 40% complete.

Sugar beet has been sown by 95%, the western regions of the region, which specialize in this crop, will complete work in a week.

Agricultural producers of the Stavropol Territory purchased more than 350 thousand tons of mineral fertilizers. This is 20% higher than planned. No growth spurts were recorded, writes news tracker.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation reported that in 2023 a decent harvest of grains and legumes will be harvested in Russia. The current situation with the provision of agrarians with material and technical resources allows counting on this, the ministry noted.