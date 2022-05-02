In response to criticism leveled by the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, Andrey Melnik, regarding the German military aid provided to his country in conjunction with the Russian attack, which he described as “not up to the required level”, Schulz said that he will not push more heavy weapons towards Ukraine again.

Melnik told the German weekly Bild am Sonntag, in its Sunday edition, that the Geppard armored vehicles, which the federal government agreed to supply to Ukraine, are 40 years old, and stressed that in order to defeat Russia, “we need the latest German weapons.”

However, Schulz responded quickly to the criticism, and said in an interview with the newspaper “Bild am Sonntag”: “I make my decisions quickly and in coordination with our partners… I consider hasty moves or unusual German efforts a matter of debate.”

The German chancellor is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, such as tanks and howitzers, and to support European Union decisions to impose an immediate embargo on Russian oil imports.

split and hesitation

Jassim Muhammad, a security expert and head of the European Center for Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Studies, believes that the German government is divided and is facing pressure regarding the issue of sending more advanced heavy weapons to Ukraine.

And he explained in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that the state of hesitation is related to the consequences, and that Germany does not want to go to war directly with Russia, as is the case with the policies of all European Union countries, referring to the Russian threats to the United States of America and NATO countries, from ” Unexpected consequences” in the event of sending “more sensitive” weapons to Ukraine.

In this context, Muhammad says that the German Minister of Justice stressed that sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, such as tanks, “is not an entry into the war.” On the other hand, pressures on the German chancellor from within the coalition and German politicians are still mounting, and they are asking him to speed up the process of sending more troops. Modern and advanced weapons to Ukraine.

According to the European expert, the Green Party and Foreign Minister Anna-Lena Birbock are leading these pressures, but despite that there are also voices calling for not to provide more weapons, and this means that the German government is still divided, due to the war in Ukraine, on the issue of arms supplies and cutting energy imports. from Russia.

And the German chancellor said in early April that Germany had agreed with Ukraine on a list of required weapons and other military equipment, without going into details, when he was asked whether the impression was correct that Germany would not send any battle tanks or warplanes from its military stockpile at any time. close.

But German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany had almost exhausted its ability to supply Ukraine with weapons from its military reserves, but was working on direct deliveries from the arms industry.

Last April, the German chancellor said that Germany had already supplied the government in Kyiv with weapons and would continue to do so, noting that, in addition, consultations on this issue would continue within the European Union so that “there are no single tracks.”