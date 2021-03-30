The Standing Commission for Vaccination in Germany (Stiko) recommended the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus only for those over 60 years old. The issue is being studied by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the regional powers.

The recommendation is based on “existing data on side effects that are rare, but serious“reported this department, attached to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology, competent in the matter in the country.

Merkel is currently meeting with her Health Minister, Jens Spahn, and regional officials to address the situation created after several federal states – including Berlin and Munich – suspended the administration of this vaccine to children under 60 years of age. .

The AstraZeneca vaccine is at the center of a controversy in Germany. Photo: AP

Berlin made the decision as a preventive measure after they met 31 cases of cerebral thrombosis in Germany that could be linked to the vaccine, reported City-State Health Senator Dilek Kalayci.

On March 15, Germany preventedly suspended the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Astrazeneca laboratory. On March 19, he resumed vaccination with doses of the Swedish-British preparation after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that it was safe.

