fEminist Alice Schwarzer has rejected criticism of the open letter with which she and other celebrities warn of a third world war as a result of arms aid to Ukraine. “For the first time in my life I am seriously convinced of the danger of a new world war,” said the publicist on Sunday evening in the picture talk show “The Right Questions”. While helping the Ukrainians in self-defense is correct, it is “a matter of drawing the very difficult line between support for defense and the supply of weapons that Mr. Putin can understand as offensive weapons”.

In the letter published on Friday, Schwarzer and other celebrities such as the writer Martin Walser appealed to Chancellor Olaf Scholz not to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine, either directly or indirectly, in order to give Russian President Vladimir Putin no motive for expanding the war to include NATO -States to give. Rather, Scholz should do everything possible “to ensure that a ceasefire can be reached as quickly as possible; to a compromise that both sides can accept.” As of Monday morning, the letter had been digitally signed by around 140,000 people.

If the Russian leadership describes the danger of a conflict with nuclear weapons as very concrete, “then we simply have to take it seriously and weigh it up very carefully,” Schwarzer said on the talk show. At the same time, one should not overestimate Ukraine’s “admirable” military successes in defending against Putin’s troops: “Such selective victories are one thing. To bring the second nuclear power in the world to its knees is something else.”

Letter continues to meet with incomprehension

After the letter was published, widespread criticism quickly arose. Green Party leader Britta Haßelmann said in an interview with the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” (Monday): “Where should “compromises” be when Putin attacks a free European country in violation of international law, cities are razed to the ground, civilians are murdered and… rape being systematically used as a weapon against women?”