The protests against the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic fell under the radar of the espionage on Germany, in the face of the growing presence of far right in these mobilizations and their aggressiveness against the media, politicians and security forces.

“Among those who attend these calls there are radicals of the extreme right, who use the podium of discontent over the restrictions to propagate what would otherwise have little resonance,” said German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

The espionage of his Ministry decided to monitor violent “elements and groups” mixed between the so-called “Querdenker” – “transversal thinkers” -, the main organizers of these marches.

“There is nothing objectionable about legitimate protests against the restrictions. But we practice zero tolerance against violence,” Seehofer added.

The “Querdenker” marches have been repeated since the beginning of the pandemic in Germany, also in the de-escalation phases.

In them converge citizens fed up with restrictions, merchants affected by closures, or followers of conspiracy theories, but also far-right.

A march in Stuttgart, Germany, against restrictions imposed to control the pandemic. Photo: EFE

Several of their marches, especially in Berlin or Stuttgart (southern Germany), led to riots with the police forces, either because the attendees did not respect the rules of distancing and use of the mask or after detecting extremists among them.

Radical movements

In one of these concentrations there was an attempted assault on the Bundestag (Federal Parliament) building, starring the “Reichsbürger” – “Citizens of the Reich” -, a radical movement that does not recognize the authority or borders of the Federal Republic of Germany (RFA), Seehofer recalled.

In addition, attacks or harassment of representatives of the media have multiplied, attacks on police forces and threats against politicians of the great coalition of government, the Greens or the Left.

From the anti-restriction radicalism, the media is considered as part of what they call the “dictatorial system” that, in their opinion, hides behind the measures against the covid.

Between April and the end of last year, 69 attacks on communication professionals in marches or acts of the “Querdenker” were reported in Germany, according to data from the European Center for Press and Opinion Freedom (ECPMF).

An anti-quarantine protest in Kassel, Germany, in late March. Photo: REUTERS

Hostility in the streets and on the web

Added to the aggressiveness in the street is the alert created by a so-called “death list”, posted on the internet, in which the 342 deputies of the Bundestag who supported the “emergency brake” or automatic measures against covid-19 are threatened.

The Federal Criminal Department (BKA) investigates this list, as revealed this Tuesday by the Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, with parliamentary sources from the grand coalition.

The deputies included are those who endorsed with their nominal vote the modification of the Infection Protection Law, according to which this emergency brake will be activated -including the night curfew- where 100 cases of coronavirus are exceeded in seven days per 100,000 inhabitants.

Demonstrators attend a right-wing rally against the government’s restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2021. REUTERS / Christian Mang

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s executive project was approved by the Bundestag with the votes of the coalition conservatives and social democrats.

With this, these measures, which until now were implemented by each “Land”, according to their criteria, are automatically and unitary activated throughout the country.

Threats to politicians

The threats against the deputies were spread via Telegram and, according to the BKA, until now they are considered an “abstract danger”.

The social democratic group has asked its members to observe and report any anomalous circumstance identifiable as a risk to their safety.

More complex is the situation of politicians of local or municipal rank. Hostility towards them has been on the rise during the pandemic and it is estimated that un 72% of mayors or councilors in the country suffered insults or attacks in recent months, according to data from public television ARD.

The rejection of the measures imposed by the Angela Merkel government is repeated in different cities. Photo: REUTERS

Most of the cases involved physical or verbal attacks -from aggression or beatings to insults and spitting-; the rest were threats on the internet and social networks.

The vulnerability of the local politician in the face of radicals that alarms the German authorities was reflected already before the pandemic and escalated during the migration crisis of 2015.

Mayors and representatives of municipal corporations committed to protecting refugees suffered harassment from radical groups.

The most dramatic example of this situation was the 2019 murder of Walter Lübcke, a politician of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and district head in the state of Hesse (west).

Lübcke had been threatened since 2015 for having defended Merkel’s refugee reception line. He died on the terrace of his house, shot in the head at night by a 45-year-old neo-Nazi.

By Gemma Casadevall, EFE agency

