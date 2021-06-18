ofKai Hartwig shut down

A scientific study shows a division within the population. A third of German citizens belong to two particularly opposing blocks.

Münster – Experts have long feared a split in German society. A study by a team of researchers from the University of Münster has now identified corresponding trends in Germany. Through a survey of almost 1400 people across Germany, the scientists came to the conclusion that there are two solidified camps in this country whose attitudes are extremely contradictory. A further complicating factor is that around a third, a considerable part of the total population belongs to these two groups.

Above all, the attitudes towards national affiliation, democracy and trust in politics are completely opposite within the two camps. In addition, the feeling of a threat from migrants and Muslims or a perceived personal disadvantage is very different. Therefore, the research team is certain that there is a division in society.

The question of identity is at the center of thoughts in many individual topics and harbors potential for conflict, the co-author of the study, Mitja Back, analyzed German press agency. “Who belongs to our country, who threatens whom, who is disadvantaged? It is also amazing how far the positions differ across so many conflict topics, ”said the psychologist.

Germany: Society apparently divided – two camps with completely opposing views

The scientists named the two seemingly irreconcilable camps as so-called “defenders” (20 percent of the population) and “explorers” (14 percent). The other two groups lie in between with their “middle positions”. For the most part, the “defenders” have a clear position: Germany only includes those who were either born here, have German ancestors, have spent most of their life in Germany or are of Christian faith.

Around half of this group feel threatened by “strangers”, who, in the view of the “defenders”, include Muslims or refugees. In addition, this camp feels a cultural disadvantage. Few of the “defenders” are satisfied with democracy and have confidence in the government and parliament. In addition, many of them tended to be attached to their homeland. One in four “defenders” also had a low social status. On the other hand, the number of educated people was significantly lower than in the “discovery” group.

Among the “discoverers”, the researchers registered only a clear minority with similar views. Nobody in this group felt that they were threatened to any great extent by Muslims and refugees. Rather, the “discoverers” saw immigration and growing diversity as opportunities for society. Overall, satisfaction with democracy outweighed the “discoverers”. The trust in politics was extremely high. At the same time, it became apparent that “explorers” had a comparatively good education and were less likely to suffer from material hardship.

A study by the University of Münster sees a division in German society. © dpa-infographic

Study on division in Germany: researchers call for compromises in solving problems

A similar study was also carried out in countries such as France, Sweden and Poland. According to the Münster research team, there were great parallels in many areas, especially in France and Sweden. Overall, the researchers see the result of their study as a warning. “The ‘defenders’ are increasingly transforming their need for security into an aggressive attitude towards strangers,” said the final analysis of the study. Conversely, the “discoverer” group is increasingly committed to social changes “according to their own ideas of maximum openness and diversity”. According to the study, an “increasingly annoyed and arrogant attitude” is spreading, “which only provokes the other side all the more”.

At the same time, the scientists found that the “defenders” had a high preference for the right-wing populist AfD. According to Back, this camp also shows a tendency towards conspiracy myths and the concept of “strong leaders”. Nevertheless, the researchers at the University of Münster advocate compromises. “The identity conflict doesn’t resolve itself,” said Back. The “messy situation” can only be resolved if politics does not take one side, but breaks down the demands of both camps to their core. (kh / dpa)