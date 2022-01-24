Despite the diplomatic efforts of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), the German government has found itself in a lonely position in recent days as far as international Russia policy is concerned.

While the United States, the United Kingdom and the Baltic countries supplied weapons to Ukraine, the German government again spoke out against arms supplies and Berlin blocked an Estonian shipment of howitzers destined for Ukraine. The British flew anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, but made a turn around German airspace. It is true that the British had not requested passage from Germany, but the impression was created that the British feared that such a request would be rejected.

“Last week was a catastrophe for the credibility of German foreign policy,” said Marcel Dirsus of the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University.

Last week Foreign Minister Baerbock visited her colleagues in successively Kiev and Moscow, and Germany appeared to be able to take a leading role in the course the West could take against Russia, now that Russia has amassed more than 100,000 soldiers and equipment on Ukraine’s borders. But the chance of a German pioneering role was quickly lost.

There is no unequivocal voice from the Scholz government about which sanctions Germany would impose on Russia after an invasion of Ukraine. The option not to use Nord Stream 2, the controversial gas pipeline, remains on the table, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but is not clearly stated. Excluding Russia from the international payment system Swift, as the US suggested, will meet with German resistance as the economy depends on exports to Russia, and German households on Russian gas.

‘Arrogance and megalomania’

The vacillating German sanctions policy is causing resentment among the Americans. According to weekly magazine of the mirror US President Joe Biden urgently invited Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Washington last week to coordinate Russia policy, but Scholz found no time in his schedule to heed the invitation. For example, the unclear Russia strategy of the Scholz cabinet does not only damage its own credibility, but also that of the Western bloc.

There is also dissatisfaction from Ukraine. Symbolic of the wedge that has arisen in recent days were the statements of the German naval admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach. In a public debate in New Delhi on Friday, the naval chief said Crimea is lost to Ukraine forever and Putin demands not attack but respect, which he deserves. The naval chief resigned on Saturday evening and the Defense Ministry distanced itself from the statements. The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin did not think that was enough. He felt that Schönbach’s statements expressed “German arrogance and megalomania.” Kiev mayor Vitali Klychko called adherence to Nord Stream 2 and refusal to supply defensive weapons in Monday picture “betrayal to friends.”

The Germans can also count on such harsh words from Ukraine when Baerbock repeats that Germany cannot supply Ukraine with weapons “with a look at history”. “For non-Germans that may seem a strange argument,” says Ulrike Franke of the European Council on Foreign Relations in London, “every German understands such a statement immediately.” And, Franke estimates, it is a sincere statement by Baerbock, not a smokescreen. “Since 1945, Germany has very internalized that war is evil, and that is directly linked to any form of military intervention. That is a lesson Germany has learned from history. Another lesson you could draw, which is that a military operation can also end a war, is not the lesson Germans have learned.”

Dirsus points to another one-sidedness of the German argument: “Yes, the Germans killed millions of Russians in World War II. That history is a factor that influences foreign policy.” But for the Ukrainians, such a statement is “maximally insulting,” says Dirsus: “Because that attention to history is not considered equally for Ukraine.” Hundreds of thousands were also killed in Ukraine.

field hospital

The aversion to military intervention is not only traceable to a kind of pacifism; according to Dirsus, the belief in Germany is much stronger than in the US or the UK that the diplomatic route is the most effective. British or Americans are more likely to think that a war can be prevented by deterring the adversary. In Germany people believe the opposite.”

There is no consensus within the German coalition on the right path when it comes to arms supplies. The Greens, the party that supplies the Minister of Foreign Affairs, but also that of Economic Affairs, the ministry that deals with arms exports, is originally pacifist. But economics minister Robert Habeck said in May, then still the Greens chairman, during a visit to Ukraine that “defensive weapons” should be available.

Germans see the anti-military position as morally lofty Ulrike Franke European Council on Foreign Relations

That middle road also chooses coalition partner FDP. A spokesman for the foreign policy portfolio previously spoke of “helmets and bulletproof vests”. On Monday morning, the spokesman for the security portfolio, Marie Agnes Strack Zimmermann, said that “Germany must be prepared to supply defensive weapons. Defensive means, for example, that we can assist Ukraine in the defense of cyber-attacks.” Germany has also pledged to build a field hospital if needed.

The reticent German position is very complicated for foreign partners, Ulrike Franke believes, because it conveys a kind of moral superiority: “The Germans see the anti-military position as morally lofty. That is the attitude of: ‘We have made very big mistakes in the past, but we have also learned the best from them.’ There I see considerable hubris towards the international partners, who in German eyes still live in the logic of history and have not understood that power politics is wrong and passé.”

Nevertheless, Marcel Dirsus thinks there is some movement in the German attitude towards the army, and that Germany will slowly become willing to take more military responsibility: “Especially because now many Germans no longer see in the US the reliable partner that used to be. Now people are rethinking what the German role should be in the world.”

